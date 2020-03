© Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images



The COVID-19 viral disease that has swept into at least 114 countries and killed more than 4,000 people is now officially a pandemic, the World Health Organization announced Wednesday."This is the first pandemic caused by coronavirus," said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.Eight countries — including the U.S. — are now each reporting more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19, caused by the virus that has infected more than 120,000 people worldwide.A severe outbreak in Italy has now caused more than 630 deaths there, and the country's case total continues to rise sharply. It's now at 10,000 cases,. There are 9,000 cases in Iran, and more than 7,700 in South Korea.Those countries are all imposing drastic measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 illness, which has a higher fatality rate for elderly people and those with underlying health conditions."In the Americas, Honduras, Jamaica and Panama are all confirming coronavirus infections for the first time," NPR's Jason Beaubien reports. "Elsewhere Mongolia and Cyprus are also now reporting cases."The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency in January, as cases surged in China, the epicenter of the outbreak.As the outbreak has ballooned, so has speculation that the organization would raise its warnings about the virus to the highest level. But Tedros said WHO experts had determined that the scale of the coronavirus's impact didn't warrant the description. And he noted that declaring the outbreak a pandemic would raise the risk of a public panic.Tedros and others had hoped the virus would be contained, citing data from China showing that the number of new cases there peaked in late January and early February.