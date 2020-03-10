There remains to be a clear yes or no answer but researchers are hypothesizing that it might have a positive effect which is why in Shanghai, China, vitamin C is being named as part of their overall treatment plan, with official clinical trials underway.
Last month, the US National Library of Medicine posted the information about their clinical trials on their website. The title of one of the trials is "Vitamin C Infusion for the Treatment of Severe 2019-nCoV Infected Pneumonia." The sponsor is ZhiYong Peng, and the responsible party is Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan University (ZNWU).
2019 new coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infected pneumonia, namely severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) has caused global concern and emergency. There is a lack of effective targeted antiviral drugs, and symptomatic supportive treatment is still the current main treatment for SARI. Vitamin C is significant to human body and plays a role in reducing inflammatory response and preventing common cold. In addition, a few studies have shown that vitamin C deficiency is related to the increased risk and severity of influenza infections. We hypothize that Vitamin C infusion can help improve the prognosis of patients with SARI. Therefore, it is necessary to study the clinical efficacy and safety of vitamin C for the clinical management of SARI through randomized controlled trials during the current epidemic of SARI.The study has an estimated enrollment of 140 participants, it started on the 10th of February and is scheduled to be completed at the end of September. (source)
Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, has antioxidant properties. When sepsis happens, the cytokine surge caused by sepsis is activated, and neutrophils in the lungs accumulate in the lungs, destroying alveolar capillaries. Early clinical studies have shown that vitamin C can effectively prevent this process. In addition, vitamin C can help to eliminate alveolar fluid by preventing the activation and accumulation of neutrophils, and reducing alveolar epithelial water channel damage. At the same time, vitamin C can prevent the formation of neutrophil extracellular traps, which is a biological event of vascular injury caused by neutrophil activation. Vitamins can effectively shorten the duration of the common cold. In extreme conditions (athletes, skiers, art workers, military exercises), it can effectively prevent the common cold. And whether vitamin C also has a certain protective effect on influenza patients, only few studies have shown that vitamin C deficiency is related to the increased risk and severity of influenza infections. In a controlled but non-randomized trial, 85% of the 252 students treated experienced a reduction in symptoms in the high-dose vitamin C group (1g / h at the beginning of symptoms for 6h, followed by 3 * 1g / day). Among patients with sepsis and ARDS, patients in the high-dose vitamin group did not show a better prognosis and other clinical outcomes. There are still some confounding factors in the existing research, and the conclusions are different.
Therefore, during the current epidemic of SARI, it is necessary to study the clinical efficacy and safety of vitamin C for viral pneumonia through randomized controlled trials.
Latest Updates
Dr. Richard Cheng, MD, PhD, a US board-certified anti-aging specialist, from Shanghai, China is currently in China providing updates on the situation as well as potential treatments via his YouTube channel. His latest claim is that high-dose Vitamin C has been officially included in the Shanghai Government Covid-19 treatment plan. He is also claiming that the initial results from the IVC trial on Covid-19 is positive.
Dosage recommendations vary with severity of illness, from 50 to 200 milligrams per kilogram body weight per day to as much as 200 mg/kg/day. These dosages are approximately 4,000 to 16,000 mg for an adult, administered by IV. This specific method of administration is important, says intravenous therapy expert Atsuo Yanagisawa, MD, PhD, because vitamin C's effect is at least ten times more powerful by IV than if taken orally.
Dr. Cheng served in the United States Army as a commissioned officer (Major) and an Army physician and completed his Army duty in Dec. 2006.
The Takeaway
The idea that IVC may be useful in treating the Coronavirus is not fake news. Nobody can really claim it does for sure, at the same time, nobody can claim that it doesn't. Mainstream media should be bringing attention to the clinical trials that are underway, as well as updating people on the situation. We should be able to explore all possible options with regards to this virus, and simply implying that vitamin C has potential is 'fake news' is simply irresponsible. If it didn't have potential, clinical trials would not be underway. It's going to be interesting to see the results.
On a final note, I personally don't think fear is an appropriate response for anybody, as I believe it can weaken the immune system. Outbreaks are a part of our reality, and in today's day in age it's important to keep our immune systems healthy with proper nutrition and exercise. We've been through many scares, like the swine flu, Ebola, SARS, the Zika virus, the West Nile virus and more. Hopefully, this one passes just as the others did, I personally don't think there is much to worry about.
