There's a doctor in Virginia who is trying to promote IV mega-dose vitamin C for intensive care units (ICU) by lecturing to ICU doctors throughout the nation. Dr. Paul Marik was the head of the Norfolk General Hospital's ICU.
In January of 2016, out of desperation, he decided to try IV mega-dose vitamin C on a middle-aged woman dying from septic shock in his unit.
His IV "cocktail" consisted of vitamin C, thiamine (vitamin B1), and hydrocortisone. Her turn-around and recovery were so unexpectedly rapid and complete that he continued using that cocktail for sepsis victims with a very high success rate.
Dr. Marik's successful adventure out of the medical standard of care box was detailed in an earlier Health Impact News article.
Sepsis is a toxic blood condition that leads to septic shock, which shuts down organs and kills at a rate of over 800 per day. It's accepted that any type of infection could create sepsis if the immune system overreacts and creates a cytokine storm.
Septic shock is a common occurrence in ICUs, but can occur elsewhere and from different triggers. The mortality rate of septic shock victims is around 50 percent, but the numbers are more surprising. According to IV vitamin C advocate, Dr. Alpha "Berry" Fowler, an ICU head in another hospital, sepsis cases result in septic shock and 826 deaths per day in the USA.
Medical Resistance to Using Vitamin C for Sepsis or Anything Else
As usual, there's resistance to Dr. Marik's proselytizing for IV mega-dose vitamin C use on septic shock victims and Dr. Fowler's research efforts to prove its efficacy and safety, ranging from conservative and official to disrespectful and vitriolic.
The latter is aimed at lay people to confuse them or make them fearful. But the resistance that is more damaging comes from the former, conservative and original. That seemingly innocuous resistance is based on the need for more research and trials on an obviously safe agent that has proved itself clinically many times.
Vitamin C as ascorbic acid administered intravenously is proven safe and there have been many clinical successes in addition to the sepsis successes reported earlier in this article. But double blind testing will only deny benefits to those who are unknowingly placed in the placebo control group among septic shock patients who may die as a result.
That's unethical when there are already several clinical case studies proving safety and efficacy of some who could benefit. And there is no interest from groups with deep pockets to fund the lengthy process and final payment for approval from the FDA. Meanwhile, more die from septic shock or so-called flu-related deaths.
One of the very few MDs who courageously applied Dr. Marik's cocktails for sepsis to ICU patients successfully was compelled to quit when hospital surgeons raised concerns over using hydrocortisone. The surgeons were concerned that it would interfere with healing.
After researching and writing several articles on mega-dose IV vitamin C, it's obvious to me that the cocktail could do well without hydrocortisone, even the vitamin C alone could perform with the same efficacy and safety.
As Dr. Frederick Keller claimed after being shunned by colleagues when he presented his case files of children cured of polio with his vitamin C injections circa 1950,
"Some physicians would stand by and see their patient die rather than use ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) because, in their finite minds, it exists only as a vitamin."
Sepsis is Often Misdiagnosed as Flu
The symptoms are similar, high fever, chills, aching body, and unusually weak. It makes one wonder how many "flu deaths" are simply patients with flu-like symptoms dying from septic shock.
Dr. Greg Martin, a critical-care physician at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, calls sepsis "the great masquerader" because it's prone to fooling doctors into believing it is the flu. He added,
"Sepsis is, unfortunately, common. When you look at the numbers, it's the third most common death in the United States." (Source)Flu Shots Are Another Source of Sepsis and Flu-Related Deaths
There's another source of cytokine storms that mainstream media and mainstream medicine prefers to ignore or deny - vaccinations.
And it's become increasingly obvious to those willing to look and think that there is an increasing number of deaths considered from the flu among those who had only recently received their flu shots. (Source)
A study published in 2010, "Relative trends in hospitalizations and mortality among infants by the number of vaccine doses and age, based on the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), 1990-2010" shows a correlation to pediatric vaccinations and hospitalizations and deaths. (Source)
Vaccine-Induced Cytokine Storms
As mentioned earlier, it's accepted that any type of infection could create sepsis if the immune system overreacts and creates a cytokine storm. What is being strongly implied by this writer is that there is the potential of sepsis or septic shock from vaccine-induced cytokine storms, which are usually the source of vaccine-induced injuries and deaths.
There have been several episodes reported that are associated with vaccine-induced cytokine storms or simply vaccine toxin overloads that overwhelm the immune system and cause death from septic shock. Vaccine-induced cytokine storms or cascades often initiate sepsis. (Source.)
Ironically, the flip side is that any infection, including viral flu infections, can create a cytokine cascade. However, when we see so many deaths from the flu after a flu vaccination, it seems the flu shots are more capable of creating cytokine storms than the wild flu virus.
Another plausible factor could be the fact that live viruses are used for flu shots with toxic adjuvants that act as boosters to antibody responses. But antibodies are only one part of the immune system. Much of the immune system is bypassed by injections. The combination of adjuvants and live viruses can deliver a highly potent flu infection.
Whenever patients with flu-like symptoms die, their vaccination records are not disclosed. It's only when a relative discloses to news sources that the flu vaccination to death timeline is disclosed. (Source)
Another statistical arrangement is recording deaths from pneumonia as a complication of the flu or other causes as complications from the flu. Viral pneumonia, for example, is not necessarily a consequence of influenza. One can experience pneumonia without experiencing the flu.
According to the U.S. National Vital Statistics System, annual flu deaths in 2010 amounted to just 500 per year, not 36,000. Yet the CDC has a slideshow for its employees to use high numbers of flu cases and deaths to create fear and urge the populace to get vaccinated with the flu shot of the year. (Source.)
Furthermore, the CDC's Nancy Cox, chief of its influenza branch, admitted:
"... that most cases of flu-like illnesses - about 80% - in fact are caused by "many other pathogens." (Source) [emphasis added]CDC Lies and Fear-Mongering to Increase Flu Vaccine Sales
This raises the natural skepticism from those of us who do not trust the CDC and its mainstream media mouthpiece. Broadcasting exaggerated fears sells vaccines and Tamiflu, both ineffective and toxic.
The CDC is in the vaccine business. It has ownership in "vaccine-related patents."
An internal CDC slide show meant to train staff members on how to sell more flu vaccines was exposed by journalist Lawrence Soloman as the "Recipe that fosters influenza vaccine interest and demand." The CDC training slides promote the following "talking points" to create demand for flu shots and Tamiflu:
- "Medical experts and public health authorities [should] publicly state concern and alarm with and predict dire outcome predictions."
- "Significant media interest and attention ... in terms that motivate behavior such as 'very severe,' 'more severe than last or past years,' and 'deadly'."
- "Visible/tangible examples of the seriousness of the illness with pictures of children, families of those affected.
- Fostering "the perception that many people are susceptible to a bad case of influenza" to motivate vaccinations.
- Photos and video clips of happy folks getting vaccinations to reinforce the idea. (Source)
Most flu cases that are reported are not from any type of influenza strain. Folks with some flu-like symptoms consider they have the flu or the doctors they visit diagnose them with the flu. All this is particularly highlighted during the "flu season."
But only around 15 percent of specimen swabs from reported flu cases contained an actual influenza virus. Using statistics from the CDC that aren't publicized, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny put together an interesting chart that spans two decades with the comparisons of flu cases reported and actual flu viruses being isolated. You can view it here.
In the following short video, Dr. Peter Doshi, Ph.D., from Johns Hopkins, explains how flu shots and the flu itself are greatly exaggerated and he doesn't get flu shots at all.
Conclusion: High Dose Vitamin C is Effective and Safe for Influenza and Sepsis
The flu season fears are smoke and mirror propaganda barrages to create enough fear or doubt to produce flu shot recipients, which don't really protect from a not as dangerous as advertised flu, but often create the flu or worse, sepsis. Sepsis is often superficially diagnosed as the flu. But the flu itself is rarely ever dangerous by itself, and much less dangerous than sepsis.
So there seems to be a self-perpetuating cycle of flu shot promotion that creates more flu-like symptoms, with flu shot recipients shedding a flu virus morphed and more virulent to contaminate others, all of which are promoted as flu cases and deaths to promote more flu shots.
Tamiflu for prevention or curing the flu is dangerous, expensive, and ineffective. (Source)
There are other more effective natural solutions you can discover here and here.
It's wise to stay out of that loop and nurture your immune system with good whole foods, moderate exercise, and sunshine exposure or vitamin D3 supplementation. If you come down with the flu or any flu-like illness, high amounts of vitamin C taken orally every couple of hours will help most get over it quickly.
Liposomal vitamin C products are even better. Any complications from the flu, including sepsis, are easily, safely handled with IV mega-dose vitamin C or liposomal vitamin C which replicates IV vitamin C's clinical efficacy for viral infections at much lower doses.
