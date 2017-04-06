Vitamin C and Thiamine — An Inexpensive Cure for Sepsis

"The staff couldn't believe it, so they tried it again and again — with the same results. They added a third element, thiamine, to the IV treatment as well. Today, they have used the treatment on about 150 patients and they say the result is the same ... A researcher at Old Dominion University, John Catravas, Ph.D., ... did an independent lab study that confirms the treatment's effectiveness."

It's All About the Right Combination of Ingredients

Potential Contraindication

Anecdotal Evidence Suggests Near-Infrared Light May Protect Against Kidney Failure

"Kidney failure is the third leading cause of death. These are old folks who are dying from kidney failure. You can't really give them transplants because they're elderly. You put a near-infrared LED array where their kidneys are and it seems to work like a dream. [But] it's hardly been studied at all," Hamblin said. Again, the worst that could happen is nothing, as red and near-infrared light (630 to 830 nanometer range) is quite safe.

Other Health Benefits of Thiamine

Metabolic and mitochondrial disorders

Blood clots and clogged arteries

Cerebellar ataxia (movement disorder caused by neurological damage)

Coma

Kidney dysfunction

To Avoid Sepsis, Understand the Cause

"Whenever the body develops an infection, the immune system normally kicks in, producing chemicals to fight the infection. But sometimes — either because the triggering bacteria is unusually powerful or because the person's immune system is already weakened by other health problems — those chemicals are set loose in the bloodstream and course through the body. Instead of just fighting the local infection, those chemicals unleashed by the immune system cause widespread inflammation and damage tissues in the liver, kidneys, heart and other organs. Within hours, blood clots can begin to form, and damage to blood vessels causes blood pressure to drop, which in turn slows the delivery of vital nutrients to those organs already under attack. In the final stages, the heart weakens and organs begin to fail."

Chronic disease. A vast majority — 7 out of 10 — of people who develop sepsis have some kind of chronic health condition. Those with diabetes, lung, kidney or liver disease tend to be particularly susceptible to infection, which raises the risk.

A vast majority — 7 out of 10 — of people who develop sepsis have some kind of chronic health condition. Those with diabetes, lung, kidney or liver disease tend to be particularly susceptible to infection, which raises the risk. Weakened immune system , AIDS or cancer.

, AIDS or cancer. Recently spent time in a hospital, nursing home or other health care facility, as exposure to infection-causing bacteria is common in these places.

Common Sense Strategies to Reduce Your Risk of Sepsis