© AFP / Bakr Alkasem



We will not just retaliate [against] even the smallest attack here [in Idlib], we will give a much harsher response.

Turkey will take decisive action if the fragile ceasefire recently brokered between Moscow and Ankara in Idlib, Syria is broken, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned.His comments come as the US considers intervening in the standoff in northwestern Syria. Washington's special envoy for Syria, James Jeffrey, has floated the idea of NATO becoming involved. Deploying ground troops should the ceasefire fall apart, however, is not currently on the table, Jeffrey noted. The Turkish president said on Tuesday that Washington has already offered to provide intelligence regarding Idlib.Athens' treatment of thousands of refugees who have massed on the Turkey-Greece border is comparable to atrocities carried out by Nazi Germany, Turkey's president has claimed amid the latest migrant row with the EU.Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lashed out at Greece in an address on Wednesday,Erdogan said, apparently referring to photographs of clashes between migrants and Greek border police.He also announced that Turkey will keep its border open for migrants trying to gain entry to Europe, until Brussels agrees to meet commitments under a 2016 deal which Ankara claims have not been fulfilled.Both sides are hoping to negotiate a new deal by the end of March.The Turkish president has a penchant for accusing other nations of Nazi-like behavior.When local German governments ran afoul of Erdogan that same year,More recently, Erdogan has used the Nazi label to go after Tel Aviv. In 2018, he stated that "Hitler's spirit re-emerges in some of Israel's rulers," adding that the Jewish state is "the most fascist and racist country in the world."