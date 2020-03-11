The University of Victoria has cancelled a conservative activist from speaking at a "free speech club," because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event."As a result of this, the university would only allow the event to continue if the undergraduate student who organized the event paid for a security detail in order to guarantee the protection of both the speaker and the university's property.In an email sent to the undergraduate student who organized the event, the university stated that their decision to suspend the event stemmed from their concern over safety and security.The Post Millennial also learned that a University of Victoria spokesperson then told the student that they were expecting "large numbers" of protestors — so many, in fact, that the university's campus security was unwilling to deal with the event.The University of Victoria did not immediately respond to The Post Millennial's request for comment.