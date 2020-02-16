© Francis Georgian/Postmedia News



I'm familiar with absentee landlords from grade school history. The concept of an absentee prime minister is a brand new one to me.Justin Trudeau has been a week now waltzing around Africa while, day by day back here in carbon-tax Canada, the country is seizing up. For the same past seven days apparently, Canada has been under the administration of what the media insists on calling "anti-pipeline" forces.Anti-pipeline is far too narrow. These are the anti-industry, anti-energy, anti-Alberta, climate-change save-the-worlders who have been harassing the country for years. The difference is in the past week they've upped their opposition, and from one end of the country to another decided to muscle their way to a victory by a storm of blockades, protests, traffic obstruction, and in the case of Victoria, B.C., actually shutting down the people's legislature.Meantime PM I'm-out-of-the-country-again sends bulletins of feeble non-assurance from sunny Senegal. And such bulletins they are. "PM urges quick resolution ..." As VIA Rail shuts down, and his own deputy prime minister is denied entrance to the Halifax mayor's office, the globe-trotter PM "urges quick resolution."What's "to dialogue?" Is it defying court injunctions? Is it barring your deputy prime minister from pursuing her duties? Do you want to have a chat about shutting down a provincial legislature? Bringing the commerce of a nation to a standstill by rail blockades? Threatening a great energy project that has gone through all the tests and assessments and which holds vast promise of economic benefits and jobs? Watching the police forces of the nation stand by in perfect impotence before eco-radicals? Making a joke out of the so-highly-touted rule of law while the country seizes up under pressure from zealots?Environmentalists think they are a group apart. If 10 plumbers shut down a railway, or if loggers shut down the B.C. legislature, or if oil workers decided to "shut down Canada," the RCMP and every security force in the nation would round them up, clap on the handcuffs and stow them away in a cell in a jiffy. But a few native bands, and the always available professional protesters who we have seen active since the days of the Seattle riots, decide to ride on the oil issue, and everyone in authority stands aside mute and fearful.And our always itinerant prime minister, on another vainglorious question — this time for a useless seat on the useless UN Security Council — urges "all sides to resolve this as quickly as possible."And let me make something else clear. It is by no means only the oil industry that is paying the price for the environmental obsession of the present Liberal government.It is an old and venerable saying: they who sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind. That is so appropriate for climate-change protest politics.Climate-change radicals always think of themselves as inhabitors of a separate morality, one superior to that of the vast majority who work for a living and simply don't have time to paint their faces every second week to stage some protest. And we're getting a taste of what it's like when they exercise that superior morality this week.Mr. Trudeau should be home. I know this is an agreeable time of year to be touring Africa, but a week under the carbon-taxed skies of Alberta or Saskatchewan right now would be so much more appropriate and useful.Oh yes, not one in a hundred Canadians, and I'm being generous, gives a damn about Canada getting a seat on the security council.