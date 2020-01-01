The resolution sets unachievable goals. We do not yet have the technology needed to reach "net-zero greenhouse gas emissions" in 10 years. That's why many wind and solar companies don't support it. There is no clean substitute for jet fuel. Electric vehicles are growing quickly, yet are still in their infancy. Manufacturing industries such as steel and chemicals, which account for almost as much carbon emissions as transportation, are even harder to decarbonize.



Amid this technological innovation, we need to ensure that energy is not only clean but also affordable. Millions of Americans struggle with "energy poverty." Too often, low-income Americans must choose between paying for medicine and having their heat shut off. ...



If climate change policy becomes synonymous in the U.S. psyche with higher utility bills, rising taxes and lost jobs, we will have missed our shot.

The Larger Problem - and the Solution - Is in the Soil

"Climate change is global warming caused by too much CO 2 in the atmosphere due to the burning of fossil fuels. We stop climate change by making the transition to renewable energy."

"One is the uncomfortable fact that even if, by some miracle, we could immediately cut emissions to zero, due to inertia in the system it would take more than a century for CO 2 levels to drop to 350 parts per million, which is considered the safe threshold. Plus, here's what we don't talk about when we talk about climate: we can all go solar and drive electric cars and still have the problems - the unprecedented heat waves, the wacky weather - that we now associate with CO 2 -driven climate change."

A Truly Green New Deal

Our most powerful partner is nature itself, which over hundreds of millions of years has evolved the most efficient carbon sequestration system on the planet.

This solution leverages a natural process that every plant undergoes, powered by a source that is always available, costs little to nothing to run and does not cause further pollution. This power source is the sun, and the process is photosynthesis.



A plant takes carbon dioxide out of the air and, with the help of sunlight and water, converts it to sugars. Every bit of that plant - stems, leaves, roots - is made from carbon that was once in our atmosphere. Some of this carbon goes into the soil as roots. The roots, then, release sugars to feed soil microbes. These microbes perform their own chemical processes to convert carbon into even more stable forms.

How to Fund It All

[I]implementing these practices requires an economic flexibility most farmers don't have, and which is almost impossible to achieve within a government-backed system designed to preserve a large-scale, corporate-farming monoculture based around commodity crops like corn and soybeans, which often cost smaller farmers more money to grow than they can make selling.