© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

We have been taught for decades about "Good by Dates" etc.... to throw away the food if its even one day past the "Best By" date, now the full 180 of wilted veggies are ok and eat leftovers even if old. I wounder if its anything to do with the intensifying Grand Solar Minimum and this years crops not being planted in Asia and wet again in the USA. Third year of above average snow fall across the N. Hemisphere and more visible atmospheric changes.