The US-led coalition has fully pulled out its forces from a base in the al-Anbar Province in western Iraq, security sources said on Monday amid increasing efforts by Baghdad to expel the United States military from the country.He added that the US-led coalition forces were pulled out from a base near the al-Fousfat railway station in the southern parts of al-Qaem, 310km away from western Ramadi in al-Anbar near the borders with Syria. The source said the military equipment deployed at the base has been transferred to Ein al-Assad base in the al-Baghdadi district.The resolution stated that Iraqi military leadership has to report the number of foreign instructors that are necessary for Iraqi national security.