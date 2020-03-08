© PA



More than 1,300 Flybe staff who have lost their jobs could also lose their pensions, it has emerged.Workers risk suffering a big shortfall in old age because the money saved for their retirement is not protected.Former staff will also be affected. Members of the pension fund are among 2,400 stunned staff to have lost their jobs after the airline collapsed.They are among well-off investors likely to recover money from Flybe going into administration this week. Pension schemes are usually guarded by the Pension Protection Fund, which comes to the rescue when firms go to the wall.But. It had a £11.6million shortfall in November 2018.Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister, said: "The PPF is like car insurance - if you don't pay, you can't claim."It is a devastating blow to Flybe workersCyrus Capital is a £3billion hedge fund run by mega-rich Stephen Freid­heim, 55, who reportedly splashed out £20million on a two-storey penthouse in Manhattan.The European boss of Cyrus is old-Etonian Lucien Farrell, 45, who is based at the firm's Mayfair office in London.A Virgin Atlantic spokesman said: "The consortium has invested more than £135million to keep the airline flying for an extra year, maintaining 2,400 people in employment and ensuring customers could keep travelling."