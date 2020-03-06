© Press Office of Iranian Supreme Leader/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images



Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq hinted at the involvement of high-ranking officials in the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on January 3rd.They continued: "We are ready to provide the information we have on this matter, exclusively, to Mr. Adel Abdul Mahdi."The U.S. announced the killing of the commander of the Quds Force on January 3 in a drone attack, while Iran described the attack as "state terrorism" and vowed revenge.On January 8, Iran launched a missile attack on two military bases in Iraq, including the Ain al-Assad base, which houses about 1,500 US soldiers.