Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has accused the government of trying to murder him, after a masked gunman was photographed at his rally and motorcycle-riding attackers reportedly shot up his motorcade.The incident took place at an opposition rally in the city of Barquisimeto in Venezuela's northwestern Lara state on Saturday. Though no videos of the confrontation are available, a few photos from the scene were provided to the media by Guaido's team.The city's former mayor and Guaido supporter Alfredo Ramos told AFP that the protesters were by around 200 pro-government activists and security personnel, butwhen that happened. Guaido's team saidIn a separate incident,. His team shared a photo of a vehicle with a damaged rear windshield.Guaido quickly accused President Nicolas Maduro's government of making an attempt on his life. "The cowardly dictatorship has tried to assassinate me. Our car has more than nine bullet holes," the politician said. Speaking to newspaper El Pitazo, Ramos alleged that the attack was coordinated by local officials and the government's security forces. The Maduro government did not comment on these claims.Earlier this month, government supporters kicked and threw traffic cones at Guaido's car outside Caracas Airport after he returned from a trip overseas. The politician was also doused with water during the scuffles that day.