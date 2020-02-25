© Kennebec Journal photo by Joe Phelan



Recently, Dr. Laura Blaisdell told Mainers during a radio interview that her 'No on 1' coalition includes a group of trusted, local physicians. These are the same people who stroll around the state capitol donning their lab coats. Their subliminal message of superiority is not missed on the discerning.As a member of the Legislature who engaged in the entire bill process, I asked lots of questions.However, Big Pharma got its way — thanks to the likes of Blaisdell and her "trustworthy" coalition.Yet we are told to trust.Eliminate the opportunity to verify truth and trust is destroyed.Where is the trust when:- Physicians get a financial bonus if their practice achieves a specific vaccine compliance rate.- The World Health Organization reveals the science is not settled, because no safety studies have been done.- Mandate laws benefit Big Pharma's bottom line, and Merck's profits for only their childhood vaccines grossed $8.4 billion in 2019 alone.Where is the trust when:Where is the trust when:- Well paid lobbyists earn nearly $50,000 in a few short months to wine and dine legislators to do their bidding.- Elected representatives turn a deaf ear to well over 600 people who testified in opposition to this law.Where is the trust when:- One follows the money, discovering Big Pharma is actually pulling the strings on this vaccine mandate law.The Yes On 1 Campaign has been vindicated in using "Reject Big Pharma" as their tagline.We as Maine citizens have not only the right, but an obligation to reject this gross governmental overreach masquerading as public health.Rep. Heidi Sampson represents House District 21. She resides in Alfred.