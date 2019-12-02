Thank you, Rob Schneider. Thank you.Very rarely do Hollywood celebrities stick their necks out on behalf of the concerns of ordinary parents whose voices have been suppressed by the liberal media, Silicon Valley and the political establishment of both parties. But this week, the actor and comedian used his formidable Twitter platform to stand against the increasing censorship of vaccine skeptics by Big Pharma and Big Tech. This is what speaking truth to power looks like.With the Overton window on acceptable discourse about government-coerced immunization rapidly shrinking, Schneider's timing couldn't be better.As I reported in March, social media kingpins in America have launched a crackdown on "anti-vaccine" speech by rigging search results and algorithms. A Pinterest insider confirmed to me recently that the image-sharing network's targeting of moms who shared negative memes and information about adverse vaccine reactions was the "canary" in the free speech coal mine. Facebook and Instagram also actively suppress vaccine-critical posts and re-direct them to government sources promoting vaccine mandates. One fact they aren't linking: $4 billion has been paid by the federal government to adults and kids harmed by vaccines.A 2015 study published in Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics reported that HPV vaccines failed to protect young women from certain high-risk HPV types and that more study was needed "to determine its effectiveness in a real-world setting." Meanwhile, French oncologist Gerard Delepine has reported a paradoxical effect of HPV vaccines on cancer rates across Europe: While other countries have reported increased cervical cancer rates as HPV vaccine uptake has risen since Gardasil was introduced in 2006, France (which has a low 15% uptake) saw steady declines between 1995-2017.I've fought this battle before. It's not just speech-squelching Silicon Valley and special interest Democrats colluding to suppress the freedom to question mandatory vaccine programs and disseminate information challenging Big Pharma and Big Government's narratives. A decade ago, I sounded the alarm over former GOP Texas Gov. Rick Perry's shocking executive order forcing every sixth-grade girl to submit to a three-jab regimen of the Gardasil vaccine and mandating that state health officials make the vaccine available "free" to girls ages 9 to 18 - only eight months after the FDA had approved it.Before backing down, Perry's Republican administration smeared Gardasil-mandate critics as fear-mongers and vaccine-skeptical parents as public health threats, while Merck's political action committee dumped nearly $400,000 into the Republican Governors Association (Perry's largest donor). I was dismissed as "fringe" for exposing shady science and conflicts of interest.Most recently, an ignorant smear merchant for the conservative Washington Examiner derided me for having "peddled the lethal pseudoscience of anti-vaxxing amid a global health crisis spurred by that very movement" - and deemed me "unworthy of America."On the contrary, the "crisis" is vaccine-induced, and it is vaccine racket critics - from the homeschoolers in flyover country to Rob Schneider in Hollywood - who are the real patriots defending our freedoms of speech, assembly, press and conscience. Follow the money. Find the truth. Protect our children. That's the American way.