The FDA study looked at vaccines that are made from living cells, or replicated cell substrates that some manufacturers are investigating to create. According to research, these cells are oftentimes contaminated with hidden viral fragments which have the potential to cause cancer.
These viruses are dormant, meaning they live "quietly" inside other cells. However, eventually these cells no longer hide and circulate throughout the body in the form of serious disease. As a result, a person injected with a vaccine containing these cancer-causing micro-organisms may not display signs of health complications until long after they have been jabbed sometimes several years later.
An experiment injecting rodents with vaccines yielded surprising results showing that the rats now had tumor cells.
"In some cases the cell lines that are used might be tumorigenic, that is, they form tumors when injected into rodents," the FDA paper explains.
Some of these tumor-forming cell lines may contain cancer-causing viruses that are not actively reproducing. Such viruses are hard to detect using standard methods. These latent, or 'quiet,' viruses pose a potential threat, since they might become active under vaccine manufacturing conditions.The list of tumorigenic or cells that run the risk of causing cancer include MDCK and CHO cells (for influenza virus vaccines), 293 and PER.C6 cells (for adenovirus-vectored HIV-1 and other vaccines), and tumor-derived cells such as HeLa cells (for HIV-1 vaccines) according to the FDA.
Although this author is against the injection of foreign chemicals into his own body, the FDA proceeded with the study for other reasons. The FDA writes they want "to ensure the safety of vaccines, our laboratory is investigating ways to activate latent viruses in cell lines and to detect the activated viruses, as well as other unknown viruses, using new technologies. We will then adapt our findings to detect viruses in the same types of cell substrates that are used to produce vaccines."
The FDA adds, "These methods will enable FDA scientists to help manufacturers to determine whether their specific cell substrate is safe to use for vaccine production. The methods our laboratory are developing and testing will help to ensure the production of safe and effective vaccines in two ways: 1) FDA will be able to develop testing guidelines for manufacturers who use new cell substrates for producing vaccines; and 2) FDA will publish the new methods it develops in peer-reviewed scientific journals, thus making them readily accessible to all manufacturers."
The FDA is also evaluating the risk of retrovirus infections in humans such as Simian foamy virus (SFV) which can be transmitted from monkeys to humans. Although, the FDA says "there is no evidence that SFV causes disease." However, the FDA cautions that the virus can "remain in a lifelong quiet state in the DNA after infection."
Despite these claims, we know that polio and smallpox vaccines contain monkey, pig, kidney and other foreign cells that are contaminated with SIV, SFV, and various other cancer-causing viruses. Most are also well aware that the Polio vaccine SV40 is documented on record by the CDC themselves (on a now-deleted page) to have cost people their lives and caused cancer. However, you can confirm the web page existed by using Archive.org's time machine. Also there's other evidence that SV40 has been detected in some human tumors.
So the claim made by the FDA "there is no evidence that SFV causes disease" is a laughably ill-researched statement.
In other gene sequencing news, recently it has been reported by scientists in a separate study that there are 560 cancer genes in the human gene sequencing for GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) combination vaccine for measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella (MMRV).
Cancer genes aren't the only worry with MMR vaccines or vaccines in general. As Activist Post has previously expressed, mercury and aluminum have long been debated by people like Robert Kennedy Jr. as ingredients (adjuvants) in vaccines that could cause autism. This is for good reason since we know that both aluminum and mercury are neurotoxins that harm the body at high levels.
RFK, Jr. believes "it's the preservative Thimerosal in the vaccines that causes autism."
Kennedy expressed his opinion in a weighty now-deleted piece on the CDC whistleblower entitled "CDC's Latest Tuskegee Experiment African American Autism and Vaccines." (archive)
Thiomersal isn't the only ingredient in vaccines; they have admitted to traces of aluminum, which is classified as a neurotoxin to the body and stated that "despite using it for 90 years medical sciences' understanding about using aluminum as a vaccine adjuvant is remarkably poor."
In 2017, Activist Post reported a previous separate study that confirmed aluminum in vaccines may cause Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), and children who suffer from it have up 10 times more metal in their brains than what is considered a safe amount for adults. Those researchers discovered that aluminum causes the membrane to separate the brain from blood flowing to it, thus affecting its internal temperature, non-neuronal cells and inflammatory cells.
Another previous study in 2012, from the peer-reviewed medical journal Lupus by Lucija Tomljenovic, PhD and Christopher A. Shaw, PhD of the University of British Columbia corroborates those claims, indicating that aluminum toxicity targets the mitochondria. That experiment found evidence that aluminum as an adjuvant can lead to permanent detrimental alterations of the brain and immune system function.
A court ruling in the UK found that the Swine Flu vaccinations had caused brain damage and Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) in multiple kids in 2015 who took the jab. Another case in an Italian court in September, 2014, "ruled mercury and aluminum in vaccines cause autism" and awarded a plaintiff's family compensation for their young boy who developed autism from a six-in-one hexavalent vaccine manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline. GSK even admits INFANRIX Hexa can cause several deadly illnesses, but insists that its risk-benefit profile "continues to be favorable." In 2013, two kids were awarded millions by the vaccine court, confirming the MMR vaccine causes autism.
There are several additional court cases; although the CDC and pharmaceutical industry would love to have these covered up, I dug them up. One MMR clinical trial's results were faked by Big Pharma Merck. Merck knowingly falsified its mumps vaccine test results to fabricate a "95% efficacy rate." In order to do this, Merck "spiked the blood test with animal antibodies to artificially inflate the appearance of immune system antibodies," as reported by CourthouseNews.com.
In fact, regarding the use of aluminum and other metals in vaccines as an adjuvant, we may all be part of a 90-year-old experiment where we were all the lab rats.
The MMR vaccine isn't the only vaccine under scrutiny. In 2017, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced there might be a link between miscarriages and vaccinations. The researchers found that women who had miscarriages between 2010 and 2012 were more likely to have had back-to-back annual flu shots including the Swine flu vaccine that a UK court ruled caused brain damage and Guillain-Barre syndrome (GBS) in multiple kids in 2015, as Natural Blaze reported.
At this point, the FDA effectively just inadvertently proved that jabbing yourself with a vaccine is the equivalent to trying Chinese research chemicals. Except that these deadly chemical combinations are approved by the FDA. The question on everyone's minds is, how wasn't any of this identified long before any of these vaccines were ever approved for use by the masses? Especially, the Polio and Smallpox vaccines which have injured and killed many over the years.
Where at first the problem may have been isolated to metallics (aluminum) used in vaccines that the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health has admitted their understanding of as a main adjuvant in vaccines is "poor." The new issue is vaccines that are made from living cells, or replicated cell substrates that may cause cancer or other serious diseases. Despite all this evidence, forced vaccinations are occurring in places like BC, Canada where, as Activist Post reported, parents have no choice but to vaccinate children. As this writer previously wrote, vaccines affect individuals differently and can have adverse side effects; now parents need to worry about deadly cells hidden beneath the vaccines that can cause illnesses.
Is it ever really safe to put a foreign substance into your body when each person's body functions differently and has a different chemical make up? As RFK, Jr. says when it comes to vaccines: "Let the evidence speak for itself."
Comment: Bottom line: Vaccines contain a chemical shitstorm of heavy metals, viruses, genetic material (including human) of unknown consequence and God knows what else. That the pro-vaxxer camp has the audacity to claim vaccination poses an absolute zero risk is either shockingly ignorant or equally shockingly malificent.
