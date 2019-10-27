big brother crowdfunding internet
After successfully targeting Trump supporters with a repressive crackdown, Big Brother is heading onto their next target: so-called antivaxxers. GoFundMe is booting all vaccine skeptics from being able to raise funds on their platform, as they bend their knee to the digital lynch mob.

"Campaigns raising money to promote misinformation about vaccines violate GoFundMe's terms of service and will be removed from the platform," GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said of his company's Big Brother push.

"We are conducting a thorough review and will remove any campaigns currently on the platform," Whithorne added, making it clear that the Orwellian censorship crackdown is far from over.

Larry Cook, who runs a website arguing against mandatory vaccines, was one of the activists who was targeted by this campaign against Big Pharma's critics. He has been hit by many different media reports in an obviously coordinated harassment campaign designed to de-platform him and destroy his credibility.

This is Cook's message that Big Pharma and their operatives do not want the public to see:


While Cook's assertions may be rejected by the so-called medical experts, individuals were able to discern whether they were credible for themselves. Those days are coming to an end, as a corporate truth commission will now be tasked to decide what information is fit for public consumption. Welcome to 1984.

"Whether you believe it's true or not, everyone is entitled to their opinion," said Melissa Sullivan, a vaccine skeptic who serves as executive vice president for Health Choice Connecticut, to the Daily Beast. "I would hope they would reconsider. This movement needs to be able to get funds in order to fight pharma giants like Merck and other vaccine manufacturers."

GoFundMe acts as if they are committing censorship in the name of the public interest, but after seeing what interests are behind the crowdsourcing business, a monetary incentive is discovered. GoFundMe's owners own a considerable stake in Big Pharma and are compelled to censor voices that may interfere with their profits.

GoFundMe was acquired by an investor team led by Accel Partners from its original founders in 2015 for a cool $600 million. Accel is a venture capital organization that heavily invested in the pharmaceutical industry. Information skeptical to vaccinations could hold back a multi-billion dollar industry so personal liberty must be curtailed to protect Big Pharma's bottom line.

With more and more Americans being targeted by Big Brother, expect other dissident activists rallying against the political establishment to be targeted with Orwellian crackdowns in the future.