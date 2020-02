...[T]his legislation would obliterate the religious liberties of hundreds of thousands of CT schoolchildren, while simultaneously mandating the Department of Public Health to release confidential immunization information for every public and private school student in the state

During public hearings in the spring of 2019 on LD798, testimony was received by 781 citizens and organizations. State House and Senate committees listened to more than 13 hours of testimony from nearly 200 people, 80 percent of whom opposed the bill.

[The D.C. regulation] places vaccines in a special category to allow legally unaccountable individuals to persuade a minor child to get vaccinated without the knowledge or consent of the parent.... Minor children may not be aware of a family or their own personal history of vaccine reactions or personal contraindications to relay to the vaccine administrator.

Mandating vaccinations is a dangerous slippery slope that violates the right to informed consent. This legislation would firmly push back against this threat to medical freedom.

Something incredible is happening in America.A grassroots movement which has patiently, but inexorably, developed for decades has burst through to the mainstream. Its growth can no longer be ignored by Big Pharma-controlled media, as concerned citizens now regularly crowd state capitols.First, in late December and then again early January, the nation watched as New Jersey's state capitol was twice occupied by parents and families battling against a pair of aggressive, Constitution-cancelling pieces of legislation.More than 3,000 pieces of written testimony were submitted in Connecticut, while spoken testimonies lasted for more than 22 hours. Much like in New Jersey , parents and families waited patiently to tell their stories and state their opinions. Meanwhile, representatives from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) were given priority, securing spots in the front of the line to give early testimony.The CT Freedom Alliance said in a statement No vote was taken that day. Hearings will resume, with protests, planned for Monday.In 2019, facing a similar bill [LD798] to Connecticut, Maine voted to end the state's religious exemptions to vaccination. The Vaccine Reaction reported:Speaking out against the bill, Maine Rep. Heidi Sampson addressed the House, reminding fellow legislators that "the Constitution is designed to protect the minority. How dare we strip these people of their rights?"Rep. Sampson went on: According to new data used from surveys at Emory University from 15,059 children nationwide, one-third of children between the ages of 19-35 months limited the number of shots per visit, skipped at least one vaccine or were not compliant with guideline recommendations.Before 2020, the talking point was 'the debate is over' on vaccines. Yet rarely has a true debate ever taken place. The modern town squares of social media platforms are working to strangle open conversation about the many inconvenient truths of these untested pharmaceutical products.New Jersey, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, Missouri, New York, and Wisconsin all have active bills allowing minors to consent to vaccination without parental consent, and often without parent's knowledge.The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) submitted written testimony in the case of D.C.'s bill. Some points of NVIC's testimony included Running parallel to the slew of bills attempting to remove parental and other barriers to Big Pharma's medical products, several states have stepped up to protect the medical, religious, and parental rights of its citizens.The bill adds:The Tenth Amendment Center writes South Dakota's bill declares,How 2020 shakes out is being determined now. It's happening in nearly every state capital, in real time. What is clear now, despite the years of endless propaganda from multiple corporate, governmental and medical mouthpieces, is thatWhat are you doing to continue the conversation?