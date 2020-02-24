A grassroots movement which has patiently, but inexorably, developed for decades has burst through to the mainstream. Its growth can no longer be ignored by Big Pharma-controlled media, as concerned citizens now regularly crowd state capitols.
First, in late December and then again early January, the nation watched as New Jersey's state capitol was twice occupied by parents and families battling against a pair of aggressive, Constitution-cancelling pieces of legislation.
All New Jersey bills eventually died, succumbing to The People's solidarity in defying government overreach. The capitol guard estimated close to five thousand people were present on the final day of protest, however local media reported the figure was only hundreds.
Last week, a similar flavor of grassroots activism took place at Connecticut's Legislative Office Building. Once again, like in New Jersey, citizens protested a bill that would remove religious exemptions to vaccination, while creating a government infrastructure to limit medical exemptions.
Again, corporate and local media reporting tried to downplay the impact, claiming only hundreds of protestors showed up. Informed Choice Connecticut tweeted the number was more likely 2,300.
More than 3,000 pieces of written testimony were submitted in Connecticut, while spoken testimonies lasted for more than 22 hours. Much like in New Jersey, parents and families waited patiently to tell their stories and state their opinions. Meanwhile, representatives from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) were given priority, securing spots in the front of the line to give early testimony.
The CT Freedom Alliance said in a statement:
...[T]his legislation would obliterate the religious liberties of hundreds of thousands of CT schoolchildren, while simultaneously mandating the Department of Public Health to release confidential immunization information for every public and private school student in the stateNo vote was taken that day. Hearings will resume, with protests, planned for Monday.
In 2019, facing a similar bill [LD798] to Connecticut, Maine voted to end the state's religious exemptions to vaccination. The Vaccine Reaction reported:
During public hearings in the spring of 2019 on LD798, testimony was received by 781 citizens and organizations. State House and Senate committees listened to more than 13 hours of testimony from nearly 200 people, 80 percent of whom opposed the bill.Speaking out against the bill, Maine Rep. Heidi Sampson addressed the House, reminding fellow legislators that "the Constitution is designed to protect the minority. How dare we strip these people of their rights?"
Rep. Sampson went on: "I want to be clear. The people will not go away quietly. We as a body have done them a huge disservice. They have been mocked, ridiculed, disenfranchised, dismissed, insulted, ignored, set up for ambush, bullied and stigmatized."
On March 3, Maine voters across the state will have the opportunity to vote on the statewide referendum question: whether or not to reject the new law that removes religious and philosophical exemptions to immunizations.
Desperate attempts from government representatives to medical 'officials,' from regulatory bodies to media reporters, have falsely painted the current climate as a bunch of 'anti-vaxers' arguing about 'settled science.' But their empty claims are increasingly falling on deaf ears.
According to new data used from surveys at Emory University from 15,059 children nationwide, one-third of children between the ages of 19-35 months limited the number of shots per visit, skipped at least one vaccine or were not compliant with guideline recommendations.
Before 2020, the talking point was 'the debate is over' on vaccines. Yet rarely has a true debate ever taken place. The modern town squares of social media platforms are working to strangle open conversation about the many inconvenient truths of these untested pharmaceutical products.
Meanwhile, researchers and scientists continue to discover concerning issues for the one-size-fits-all vaccine industry. In addition, the amount of pro-family, pro-choice vaccine legislation currently moving forward stands as another striking example that there is massive debate raging.
The vaccine injury deniers, in whatever form they appear, continue to move the goal post in a militarist 'mission creep' operation. But in their mad rush to trample religious rights and medical exemptions, and coercing vaccines through the education system, the role of a parent has become a prime target as well.
Removing the 'parent barrier,' the last remaining stopgap measure between notoriously greedy and predatory pharmaceutical companies, is being written into state legislation.
New Jersey, Washington D.C., Illinois, Maryland, Colorado, Missouri, New York, and Wisconsin all have active bills allowing minors to consent to vaccination without parental consent, and often without parent's knowledge.
The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) submitted written testimony in the case of D.C.'s bill. Some points of NVIC's testimony included:
[The D.C. regulation] places vaccines in a special category to allow legally unaccountable individuals to persuade a minor child to get vaccinated without the knowledge or consent of the parent.... Minor children may not be aware of a family or their own personal history of vaccine reactions or personal contraindications to relay to the vaccine administrator.Will a minor child who consents to vaccination know that they will be waiving their constitutional right to a trial by jury should they become injured? Will they understand the 3-year statute of limitations on finding legal representation and filing a vaccine injury claim with the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program?
Running parallel to the slew of bills attempting to remove parental and other barriers to Big Pharma's medical products, several states have stepped up to protect the medical, religious, and parental rights of its citizens. A shining example is South Dakota, which is aiming to make it a Class 1 misdemeanor for "any educational institution, medical provider, or person to compel another to submit to immunization," according to a new bill's text.
The bill adds: "No child entering public or nonpublic school, or a public or nonpublic early childhood program in this state, may be required to receive any immunization or medical procedure for enrollment or entry...No school may use any coercive means to require immunization."
The Tenth Amendment Center writes:
Mandating vaccinations is a dangerous slippery slope that violates the right to informed consent. This legislation would firmly push back against this threat to medical freedom.South Dakota's bill declares, "Every person has the inalienable right to bodily integrity, free from any threat or compulsion that the person accepts any medical intervention, including immunization. No person may be discriminated against for refusal to accept an unwanted medical intervention, including immunization."
How 2020 shakes out is being determined now. It's happening in nearly every state capital, in real time. What is clear now, despite the years of endless propaganda from multiple corporate, governmental and medical mouthpieces, is that the science is far from settled. The debate isn't over — in fact, it may just finally be getting started.
What are you doing to continue the conversation?