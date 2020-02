Georgia Ede, MD, is a nutritional psychiatrist who is "passionate about the care — the proper care and feeding of the human brain," she tells the audience at a CrossFit Health event on Dec. 15, 2019. During her presentation, Ede delineates the various ways authoritative bodies such as the USDA and World Health Organization (WHO), through their spread of unscientific dietary guidelines that are rife with misinformation, have complicated her efforts to help patients eat healthfully.Nevertheless, recommendations against consuming meat and in favor of consuming plant-based diets are becoming more and more prevalent. In the last few years, these ideas have been built into dietary guidelines that affect the eating habits of millions of people around the world.Ede details the variousthe documents use to support their anti-meat messaging. These tactics include. Drawing on the work of French philosopher Jacques Ellul, she compares the dietary guidelines to propaganda and notes the EAT-Lancet report, in particular, may be"It matters if authorities get this science wrong," Ede explains before noting she consults daily with parents whose children refuse to eat animal products due to anti-meat messages they hear in school."These unscientific documents become the standard of care," she explains. She concludes by offering her own recommendations for those who wish to navigate the nutrition science for themselves: "You should always start from a position of extreme skepticism, because most nutrition science is really not worth the paper it is printed on."To read a full transcript of the presentation, click here