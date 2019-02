List of Cruciferous Vegetables

Sprouts contain 20 to 100 times more glucosinolate than mature vegetables (to protect the baby plant). Freezing crucifers or boiling them for 10 minutes reduces glucosinolate concentrations by about 50%. Steaming reduces glucosinolate concentrations by about 2/3. Heat completely destroys myrosinase. However, the bacteria in our gastrointestinal tract contain enzymes that mimic myrosinase, so sulforaphane will still be generated in the process of digestion. About 75% of all sulforaphane in the digestive tract is absorbed into the bloodstream and taken up by cells throughout the body. Blood levels peak about 2 hours after eating crucifers. Once inside cells, our own natural cellular antioxidant, glutathione, rapidly binds to sulforaphane and escorts it out of cells to be eliminated within 3 hours.

Public health officials and nutrition experts love to sing the praises of the virtuous cruciferous vegetable family. We are told that these pungent plants can fight off cancer, strengthen our immune system, and leap tall buildings in a single bound. But could crucifers have a dark side?The cruciferous veggies (the Brassica family) dominate the produce aisle; many people may not realize how many familiar vegetables belong to this family.These mustard family members are notorious for giving off a strong odor that sends children ducking for cover underneath the dinner table. That lovely aroma is due to the presence of sulfur-containing chemicals called "thiocyanates."Plants are cunning. If they need us to help them disperse their seeds, they will package the seeds in a colorful, appealing fruit and fill it with the sweet sugars we love to eat. However, they do not want us to eat their stalks, roots, stems, and leaves - the vital body parts that keep the plant alive, so they tend to make those parts bitter. Plants do not want to be eaten any more than animals do, but since they can't run, growl, bite, or claw at creatures that want to feast upon them, they have evolved, over hundreds of millions of years, some very sophistical chemical weapons to ward off hungry passers-by.Let's use broccoli as our signature crucifer, as it is the best-studied. Like all cruciferous veggies, broccoli uses isothiocyanates to protect itself. The one it happens to use is called sulforaphane, which is made this way:How does sulforaphane kill tiny living creatures, and why should you care?You should care because sulforaphane can do the very same things to your cells that it does to the cells of the little guys:All of the above mechanisms explain how sulforaphane can kill small living creatures.Scientists who are aware of the dark side of crucifers defend them as superfoods by invoking the concept of hormesis. The hormesis theory essentially says that small amounts of toxic compounds can actually be good for you - this is the "what does not kill you makes you stronger" argument. However, when it comes to crucifers and health, this is just a hypothesis.Some scientists have postulated that our cells get rid of sulforaphane as quickly as possible precisely because it is an unwanted guest-an irritant, rather than a helpful tool in our cancer-fighting arsenal.We really don't know.Most humans and their ancestors have been eating vegetables for tens if not hundreds of thousands of years. Therefore, even if broccoli may be potentially harmful to us, we have likely evolved ways to minimize any damage it may cause. Case in point: although we do absorb significant amounts of sulforaphane, our cells rapidly evict it.Are children who hate broccoli onto something? Out of the mouths of babes...For information about how cruciferous vegetables can aggravate IBS in some people, read my blog post: " Common Constipation Culprits ."To read more about vegetables in general, visit my Vegetables page or watch my 20-minute presentation entitled Little Shop of Horrors: the Risks and Benefits of Eating Vegetables , given at the 2012 Ancestral Health Symposium.