1. Support for healthy aging

2. Defence against disease

3. Early evidence for sulforaphane's potential to favourably impact autism

4. Potential support for the cardiovascular system

5. Improving gut health

In the world of nutrition, people have known for a long time that the sprouts of cruciferous vegetables and legumes are powerhouses of valuable nutrients. But with a growing body of evidence supporting a cluster of impressive health benefits, the humble broccoli sprout has come to the forefront - and clinicians and researchers in nutrition are finding new ways to harness its unique power.The secret to the health benefits of this remarkable food lies in the bioactive compound sulforaphane, which is generated in high concentrations when broccoli sprouts are consumed. Over a thousand published studies have identified sulforaphane as one of the most potent food-derived molecules of our era, and that some truly remarkable health benefits that can be accessed through its main source, broccoli sprouts.Aging is a complex process, with genetic and environmental influences both playing major roles in the individual's experience of their health throughout their lifespan. But through vigorous research in nutrigenomics, it's become evident that the key to maintaining the health of the aging human body is through supporting its cells to maintain their normal activity. This helps facilitate the defence of normal cellular function against external threats to health that are encountered every day.While it's not possible to prevent aging, it's theoretically possible to support the health and wellbeing of people as they age, reducing the incidence of factors that contribute to a decreased quality of life-the sulforaphane derived from broccoli sprouts is an important key.Nrf2 influences over 2000 genes associated with protecting the cells and increases the cell's production of many different defensive proteins. Nrf2 can regulate many of the processes that form the basis of disease. When Nrf2 is activated, a large number of protective and detoxification cellular enzymes are upregulated; these are literally millions of times more capable of destroying free radicals than are vitamin and other food-derived antioxidants.The cell's own protective defences effectively inhibit inflammation-producing pathways and can safely metabolise oestrogens, other hormones and environmental toxins to prevent the formation of mutagenic (cancer producing) DNA adducts. In essence, sulforaphane has the potential to block carcinogen-activating enzymes; it is for this reason that sulforaphane is considered to have the potential to act as a potent, preventive, cancer-preventive compound.Sulforaphane's strength lies not only in its potency but also in its second benefit: bio-availability. Approximately 80% of what is ingested finds its way into the cells; this is in stark contrast to many other common supplements like curcumin, green tea polyphenols, and resveratrol, which are only around 1% bio-available. Essentially, sulforaphane's potency can be accessed easily by the body, and it can more readily enter the cells of the target tissue or organ at a dose that's clinically significant. It's likely that the research will soon show more exciting results for prevention and treatment of many common diseases.One of the most promising and remarkable studies involving sulforaphane revealed its potential in treating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).There have been several other studies on the influence of sulforaphane in treating ASD and more evidence is being gathered all the time in support of its abilities-which Singh et al. (2014) identify as 'protecting aerobic cells against oxidative stress, inflammation, and DNA-damage', all of which are prominent and possibly mechanistic characteristics of ASD. ASD is a poorly understood condition with an enormous impact on the quality of life of its sufferers-but sulforaphane from broccoli sprouts could one day be regarded as an important contributor to drugless treatment.Sulforaphane influences the production of protective enzymes to support the blood vessels, as well as supporting the immune system to reduce inflammatory and oxidative molecules that cause cell damage. It's been shown in some studies to reverse damage to blood vessels by addressing endothelial dysfunction which can lead to calcification of the smooth muscle lining blood vessels and formation of arterial plaque in the heart and vessels.These signs are linked to cardiovascular diseases including heart attack and stroke; high blood pressure is often an accompanying sign that the health of the blood vessels is not normal. When blood vessel function is abnormal, kidney disease and type 2 diabetes will sometimes follow. This is why bioactive molecules like sulforaphane can benefit a range of health abnormalities by targeting the function of the lining of the blood vessels, the endothelium.One of the most promising and remarkable studies involving sulforaphane revealed its potential in treating Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).For an individual to enjoy optimal health, cells lining the gastrointestinal tract (the enterocytes) need to function at their peak; sulforaphane helps these cells to function more efficiently. The common stomach infection, Helicobacter Pylori, can lead to the development of severe inflammation and possibly to stomach ulcers. Sulforaphanehas been shown to destroy the H. Pylori bacterium, at the same time controlling inflammation in the stomach lining. In this way, sulforaphane supports one of the most important body systems.