Everybody Needs Access to a Glucometer

Your Doctor Doesn't Order the Right Tests

Fasting Blood Sugar (glucose) - a blood test drawn first thing in the morning, before breakfast. This is usually when your blood sugar is at its lowest, since you haven't eaten all night.

Hemoglobin A1C - a blood test that estimates your average blood sugar over the past three months. This test doesn't look at individual blood sugar readings, so it can't tell you whether your blood sugar is rising too high after meals.

"Postprandial hyperglycemia [high blood sugar after meals], as occurs in people with impaired glucose tolerance, has been shown to double the risk for death from cardiovascular diseases. . . Furthermore, postprandial hyperglycemia is one of the earliest abnormalities of glucose homeostasis [regulation] associated with type 2 diabetes and worsens - progressing to fasting hyperglycemia - as the condition progresses."

The Long, Silent Path from Insulin Resistance to Diabetes

What Should My Blood Glucose Be?

Knowledge is Power

What if Your Glucose Readings Are Normal?

"It is interesting to note that although individuals respond differently to different foods, there are some foods that result in elevated glucose in the majority of adults. A standardized meal of cornflakes and milk caused glucose elevation in the prediabetic range (>140 mg/dl) in 80% of individuals in our study. It is plausible that these commonly eaten foods might be adverse for the health of the majority of adults in the world population."

How to Get a Glucometer

The Most Valuable Tool to Get and Stay Healthy