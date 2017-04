Even Mild Insulin Resistance Speeds Cognitive Decline

"Having reduced sensitivity to insulin may lead to more rapid decline in memory and other mental skills in old age even among people who don't have diabetes, a recent study suggests ...

[R]esearchers followed 489 older adults for more than two decades ... [P]eople with the highest levels of insulin resistance had the worst cognitive performance and the lowest scores on tests of memory and a mental skill known as executive function.

'There is growing evidence that insulin carries out multiple functions in the brain and thus poor regulation of insulin may contribute to accelerated cognitive decline and potentially to Alzheimer's disease,' said senior study author David Tanne of Tel Aviv University in Israel.

'It is not just people with type 2 diabetes,' Tanne said ... 'Even people with mild or moderate insulin resistance who don't have type 2 diabetes are at increased risk over time.'"

"Exercising, maintaining a balanced and healthy diet, and watching your weight will help you prevent insulin resistance and, as a result, protect your brain as you get older."

Alzheimer's Disease — A Form of Diabetes?

"These abnormalities do not correspond to Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, but reflect a different and more complex disease process that originates in the central nervous system."

Byproduct From Gut Bacteria Helps Prevent Type 2 Diabetes

"... [F]actors such as genes, lifestyle and diet can influence the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. However, what is less clear is what happens at the molecular level to link these factors to the disease.

The new study uses metabolomics, a relatively new technology that allows scientists to quickly assess the metabolite profiles of people. Metabolites are molecules that cells in the body — including gut bacteria — produce as byproducts of their activity.

Using a particular tool called "nontargeted metabolomics analysis," the researchers assessed the metabolite profiles of 200 participants ... who had impaired glucose tolerance and were overweight ...

One group developed type 2 diabetes within five years, and the other group did not develop type 2 diabetes during the 15 years of follow-up.

When the researchers compared the metabolite profiles of the two groups, they found ... differences in levels of indolepropionic acid and certain lipid metabolites ... [H]aving high blood levels of indolepropionic acid, a byproduct of gut bacteria, appeared to protect against developing type 2 diabetes.

Also, a diet rich in fiber and whole grain foods appears to increase levels of indolepropionic acid, which in turn raises the amount of insulin produced by the beta cells in the pancreas ..."

Increasing Your Movement Is Also Critical for Diabetes Prevention

Ketogenic Diet Improves Insulin Sensitivity

Ketogenic Diet Reduces Your Risk of Alzheimer's Too

"To be clear, no one inherits Alzheimer's. Some of us who have relatives [with] Alzheimer's ... are at increased risk. We certainly know there are some genes, the apoliprotein E (ApoE) 3, 2 and 4 genes that are playing a role in carrying the ApoE-4 allele. It does increase a person's risk.

But this is not a determinant that you will or won't get the disease. It does indicate that you have a higher risk for that disease. But the beauty of what we are talking about is you can offset that risk. You can change your destiny," Perlmutter says.

Sun Exposure — Another Important Lifestyle Factor

Also Mind Your Sleep Hygiene

