Skin tags - soft and fleshy protrusions - typically occur in folds where the skin rubs against itself. So around the neck, within the armpits, around the groin, under the breast. They can also occur on eyelids or under the folds of the buttocks.Skin tags vary from person to person, they can be smooth or irregular; flesh-coloured or darker than the surrounding skin; they can be attached by a short thin stalk known as a peduncle or can sit squat on the surface of the skin (sessile)Skin tags are made up of loose collagen fibres and blood vessels encased in skin and can develop equally in men and women but seldom in children. They tend to occur in:They grow singly or in groups and are typically sized between 2mm and 10mm. In themselves they are harmless and merely unsightly only causing problems if jewellery or clothing rubs against them and for that reason their removal is regarded as cosmetic surgery.IR occurs when the body does not react normally to the amount of insulin produced. This prompts the pancreas to compensate by producing increasing levels of insulin until it becomes exhausted and simply cannot keep up with the demands of the body and so blood sugar begins to rise.If you would like to read about this condition in more detail please read my previous blog post on the subject. Skin tags that are insulin-related are sometimes accompanied by a dark thickening of the skin in skin folds which is called acanthosis nigricans - so you may also want to watch out for this. Frequently appearing around the back of the neck, it often looks as if the skin has been stained by a necklace.It is important not to ignore these crucial warning signs. IR is a growing metabolic abnormality worldwide and plays a significant part in increased mortality rates. As a 2010 Brazilian study concludedIf you would like to read more about research on this subject details of that study can be found here and this study was presented at the 70annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermotology in 2012.If you believe you may have a problem, please do go to your GP who is likely to order some blood tests to check your blood sugar levels and HbA1c which is a long-term marker of your recent sugar levels.In order to lower your risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes you might like to read my at a glance advice sheet I hope this has been helpful.