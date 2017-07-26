Given that statins can give the illusion of CVD protection, predispose the development of type 2 diabetes in up to 1 in 50 patients taking these drugs, and cause reversible side effects in up to 29% of users, stopping statins may paradoxically 'save more lives' and improve quality of life in those taking them

Is the calorie the right target?

Insulin resistance: the main culprit

Time to redefine CVD risks

References