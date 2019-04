© nexusplexus / 123RF

Fun facts about fat

All whole plant and animal foods naturally contain a mixture of saturated and unsaturated fats. Some plant foods are higher in saturated fat than animal foods, with coconut oil topping the charts at 90% saturated fat. That's more than twice the saturated fat found in beef fat (tallow). The primary type of fat found in pork is a monounsaturated fatty acid (MUFA) called oleic acid, the same fat found in olive oil.

the essential dietary omega-3 is called Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA for short)

the essential dietary omega-6 is called Linoleic Acid (LA for short).

Introducing DHA

DHA plays a "unique and indispensable role" in the "neural signaling essential for higher intelligence." -Simon Dyall PhD, Lipid Research Scientist Bournemouth University, UK

Baby, have we got a molecule for you...

"Similar to children and adolescents born preterm, patients with ADHD, mood disorders, and psychotic disorders also exhibit decreased frontal white matter tract integrity and reduced functional connectivity within cortical networks. Together these findings support the hypothesis that perinatal deficits in DHA accrual may contribute to diminished cortical circuit development observed in major psychiatric disorders" (McNamara RK 2015).

Plant foods contain absolutely no DHA

© Georgia Ede

© Georgia Ede

Include animal-sourced foods in your diet if you can

© Data from USDA National Nutrient Database 2016

Minimize consumption of vegetable oils

If you choose a plant-based diet, supplement properly

If you have psychiatric symptoms, consider supplementation

The bottom line about DHA

When you think of animal fat, what comes to mind? Unsightly blobs of cellulite? Artery-clogging strips of gristle to be trimmed off your steak and tossed into the trash? Or a sophisticated substance that contains within it the secret to human intelligence?We think of fat as bad - the less of it we eat, and the less of it we carry on our bodies, the better - but this isn't the right way to think about it. Fat is not just for insulation and energy storage, it's also for nutrient absorption, cell signaling, immune function and many other critical processes. Many people think the main difference between plant and animal fats is that animal-sourced foods contain more saturated fat, but here are a few fun fatty facts that may surprise you:For decades now, we've been told to avoid saturated fats-particularly those from animal foods - and to consume "heart-healthy" cholesterol-free fats from plant foods such as seeds, nuts, and olives. Public health officials say these magical plant fats are rich in important PUFAs (polyunsaturated fatty acids) that the human body cannot manufacture and therefore must be obtained from the diet:EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) is an omega-3 that serves primarily anti-inflammatory and healing functionsARA (arachidonic acid) is an omega-6 often thought of as a "bad" fatty acid because it promotes inflammation. But ARA shoulders countless other responsibilities, and even promotes healing. [This intriguing, beneficial and much-misunderstood molecule recently stepped into my office for a long overdue therapy session. You can read a transcript of our conversation here .]And what about DHA? So glad you asked...Our brains are extremely rich in fat. About 2/3 of the human brain is fat, and a full 20% of that fat is a very special essential omega-3 fatty acid called docosahexanoic acid, or DHA.DHA is an ancient molecule so useful to us and our fellow vertebrates (creatures with backbones) that it has remained unchanged for more than 500 million years of evolution. What makes this particular PUFA so irreplaceable?DHA's job description is a lengthy one. Among many other functions, DHA participates in the formation of myelin, the white matter that insulates our brain circuits. It also helps maintain the integrity of the blood-brain barrier, which keeps the brain safe from unwanted outside influences.This is a truly miraculous molecule.The most rapid phase of development of the infant cortex takes place between the beginning of the third trimester of pregnancy and age two. If enough DHA isn't available to the baby during this critical 27-month window, it is unclear whether the consequences can be completely undone. In fact we do see lower levels of DHA in people diagnosed with psychiatric disorders, including those which manifest early in life, such as autistic spectrum disorders and ADHD.For those who choose vegan diets, it is important to know that plant foods contain no DHA. The omega-3 fatty acid found in plant foods like flax, walnut and chia is alpha-linolenic acid (ALA).Whether this pathway can generate adequate amounts of DHA in all adults under all circumstances continues to be a topic of debate. Some scientists have advocated that DHA, rather than ALA, should be officially considered the essential omega-3 fatty acid . Even vocal advocates of plant-based diets such as the authors of the recent EAT-Lancet report acknowledge that it is unclear how much ALA one needs to consume to fulfill DHA requirements.Indeed, it appears that the fewer animal foods we eat, the lower our DHA levels tend to be DHA status and intake recommendations are based on blood levels, not brain levels. Unfortunately there is no way to measure brain DHA levels in living human beings, and it's unclear whether blood levels reflect brain levels.Bearing this in mind, it has been estimated that as many as 80% of Americans have suboptimal blood levels of DHA.DHA: Don't leave home without itThe USDA has not established specific DHA intake targets for the general population; instead it recommends everyone consume at least eight ounces of seafood per week. The easiest way to obtain DHA is to include some fatty fish in your diet, but as you can see from the table below, there are other options.Nearly all processed foods, prepared hot foods, packaged snacks and convenience foods are made with refined vegetable oils such as soybean or sunflower oil.Your best plant oil choices are olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil, or red palm oil. If you must include refined vegetable oil, canola oil and palm kernel oil are low in linoleic acid.Thankfully, vegetarian and vegan-friendly DHA supplements extracted from algae are available. These supplements are more expensive and contain lower concentrations of DHA than fish or krill oil supplements, but they are likely important for all ages, and mandatory during pregnancy and breastfeeding. The DHA in seaweed and other edible forms of algae is unfortunately difficult for our bodies to access. All baby formula in the U.S. is supplemented with DHA already. If weaning your child before age two, be sure to include DHA in your child's diet as food or supplements.There have been numerous clinical trials of omega-3 supplements in the management of psychiatric disorders. You may be surprised to hear that most of these studies have generated only weak or mixed results.It is difficult to be sure precisely how much DHA we need, as DHA conversion rates and availability can vary significantly depending on age, gender, genetics, and dietary composition - but one thing is clear: DHA is a wondrous fatty acid that the human body cannot function without, and it deserves our admiration and respect. While it is essential for all of us, when it comes to building the brains of the future, it is precious and irreplaceable.