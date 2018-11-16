Canola oil.

Here's why you should banish canola oil forever...

Heart disease remains the #1 killer in the world.

Fatty, Plaque-y Heart, Anyone?

Fully refined rapeseed oils containing different amounts of erucic acid (1.6%, 4.3% and 22.3%) were fed, at 20% by weight of diet, to weanling male and female Sprague-Dawley rats for periods up to 112 days. Transient myocardial lipidosis characterized by accumulation of fat droplets in myocardial fibers was marked in male and female rats fed oxidized and unoxidized rapeseed oil containing 22.3% erucic acid, moderate with rapeseed oil containing 4.3% erucic acid and very slight in rats fed rapeseed oil containing 1.6% erucic acid.

Let's Put This in Perspective

"...On withdrawing the canola oil from their diets, the deposits dissolved but scar tissue remained on all vital organs."

Seeds are harvested from pods after the flowers die off Chaff and other plant material is separated from the seeds - plant material is used for animal feed Seeds enter a roller mill that crushes them into thin flakes Flakes are squeezed through a screw press which releases a lot of the oil through high pressure The "Canola cakes" that remain get bathed in a 70-minute solvent wash in n-hexane (a neurotoxin)to release more oil - the leftover "cakes" get ground into meal sold as animal feed Crude Canola oil is stored in massive tanks Oil is washed for 20 minutes in sodium hydroxide (LYE) - impurity sludge is separated and sold to soap manufacturers Oil is chilled so waxes are removed and sold as shortening Oil is filtered or degummed until satisfactory, then bleached and injected with steam/heating process to remove the odor

What Oils Should We Use Instead?

Coconut oil (I use refined coconut oil for high heat. Also, refined does not taste like coconuts.)

Peanut oil (Does have a peanutty taste unless it's refined. Often used in Mediterranean restaurants.)

Avocado oil

Ghee

Lard or butter

Olive oil

Coconut oil (fractionated coconut oil remains liquid at all temperatures)

Avocado oil

Walnut oil

Hempseed oil

Avoid:

Fast food

Restaurants that use and reuse cheap oils

Margarine

Shortening

Snack foods (Nearly all chips, crackers, baked goods, etc.)

Canned & packaged goods like salad dressing, mayo and soup with that contain Canola

Check every single food that comes from a health food store!

Fake olive oil