Canola Oil Negatively Affects Brain Health and Weight Management

"Canola oil is appealing because it is less expensive than other vegetable oils, and it is advertised as being healthy. Very few studies, however, have examined that claim, especially in terms of the brain."

"Taken together, our findings do not support a beneficial effect of chronic canola oil consumption on two important aspects of AD [Alzheimer's disease] pathophysiology which includes memory impairments as well as synaptic integrity."

Your Brain Needs Healthy Fats

Healthy fat is an essential component of the structure of your brain

They are loaded with damaged omega-6 fatty acids without protective antioxidants

They strip your liver of glutathione, which produces antioxidant enzymes, which further lowers your antioxidant defenses

Most vegetable oils are made with genetically engineered (GE) crops designed to resist herbicides like glyphosate. As such, they may be more contaminated with glyphosate than non-GE crops, and glyphosate has been shown to disrupt the tight junctions in your gut and increase penetration of foreign invaders, especially heated proteins, which can cause allergies

Vilification of Healthy Fats Has Contributed to Rising Rates of Disease

"Amyloid-beta 1-40 neutralizes the actions of amyloid 1-42, which means that a decrease in 1-40, like the one observed in our study, leaves 1-42 unchecked. In our model, this change in ratio resulted in considerable neuronal damage, decreased neural contacts, and memory impairment."

consuming canola oil may increase your risk of developing Alzheimer's disease

Toxicity of Canola Oil May Result From the Seed, Source or Processing

Genetic Engineering Raises Health Risk With Each GE Food Consumed

"Different GM [genetically modified] organisms include different genes inserted in different ways. This means that individual GM foods and their safety should be assessed on a case-by-case basis and that it is not possible to make general statements on the safety of all GM foods."

Healthy Cooking Options

Boosting Brain Health Naturally