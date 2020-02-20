© Keith Heppell (29432294)



The University of Cambridge must cut ties with the fossil fuel industry.

Cambridge City Council must hold a Citizens' Assembly on Climate Justice.

Cambridgeshire County Council must work with other relevant regional authorities to provide a plan for a just transition away from an inadequate transport system reliant on fossil fuels.

Extinction Rebellion activists are digging up the lawn outside Trinity College this morning (Monday, February 17).Campaigners have taken to the lawn around Newton's Apple Tree and are digging up the ground with spades. One protester has chained themselves to the tree.Grass and soil dug up from the Trinity College lawn was then dumped on the floor inside Barclays Bank on St Andrew's Street.It said in a statement: "Trinity College regrets the criminal damage done to its property beside Great Gate."The college respects the right to freedom of speech and non-violent protest but draws the line at criminal damage and asked the protestors to leave. The college is liaising with the police."Academics at Trinity are actively engaged in research to understand and develop solutions to climate change, and taking practical steps forward. The college fully supports the University initiative, Cambridge Zero."On their website, Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group (KATCAG), who are fighting plans for the site, said: "We note Bidwells are advertising this land for sale already, ahead of any approval of the Local Plan. Many will agree this indicates a high level of collusion between the Council and Trinity College. Also, the consultation process is clearly a sham, as the decision to include Innocence Farm would seem pre-determined."One suspects Trinity College wish to be granted any form of planning consent for Innocence Farm, as long as it's not for the purpose of farming! Innocence Farm (approximately 112 hectares) is worth approximately £2.352m to Trinity College with the existing planning consent. If developed for Office or Industrial use it would be worth £67.76m."In 2017, Trinity also demanded that the proportion of any affordable homes built on the site should be reduced from a third to 17% to make the enterprise commercially "viable" for them.Police attended the scene including Superintendent James Sutherland.A statement from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: "We are liaising with Trinity College. A crime has been recorded for criminal damage."Derek Langley, a member of Extinction Rebellion Cambridge, said: "Nature is not just beautiful to look at, it is vital in sustaining a functioning biosphere. Biodiversity loss is just as big a problem as climate breakdown and the world simply cannot sustain further damage to our ecosystems. We are in the middle of a climate and environmental emergency and the idea that a rich institution like Trinity College, which tells the world it is serious about tackling this crisis, is looking for profit from environmental destruction is quite simply astonishing."I take part in actions like this because I want to protect the world for my grandchildren and Trinity College is putting their future at risk."The action is part of a series of "satellite" actions the group is carrying out in as part of its youth-led Rebel for Justice protest.In January, Extinction Rebellion's local youth wing, XR Youth Cambridge, issued an ultimatum to Cambridge City Council, Cambridgeshire County Council and the University of Cambridge.The group warned it would cause major disruption unless three demands are met: