'So whether you're a lucky man, a banker or a broken man, I'm standing here for everyone who's never too afraid to say - we need you now, we need voices.



'A time to look ahead and now a time before we're all dead, come on, it's time for a change.



'I need everyone to be with me and I need everyone in here tonight to be themselves, so come on.'

with its debut song about climate change.The protest group has teamed up with four-man rock band The Jade Assembly to produce "Time for Change" which urges listeners to 'act now' on climate change 'before we're all dead'.The track's video features footage from XR protests across the globe over the past six months, with a prominent focus on London.The three-minute video starts with words flashing up reading 'this is not a drill' and 'act now'.A mock news report then appears on a television which says: 'Breaking news, government declares: "Everything is fine".'It then shows a doctored video of former Prime Minister Theresa May addressing the commons with a 'breaking news' banner underneath with the words: 'Government agrees to do absolutely nothing to avert environmental catastrophe.'Mrs May can then be seen wearing a white pollution mask as two members of the cabinet behind her wear gas masks.Various mock clips are then shown, includingFootage from various protests then appear, including protestors being arrested by police.During Extinction Rebellion's ten-day autumn uprising, 1,832 people were arrested and more than 150 were charged for offences.In the group's April protests. More than 1,100 people were arrested.Lead vocalist John Foster sings:The Jade Assembly wrote the song in response to the UK government's reaction to climate change.The band's manager Mick WatsonMr Watson said: 'The Jade Assembly have always been passionate about the climate crisis and they penned this song out of frustration with the speed and the way our politicians dealt with the crisis.'The song is a swipe at the politicians and a plea to other people to "come on" board as the chorus says.'I sent it to Gail a month ago and straight away she agreed that its an anthem for them, she thinks it's amazing, and.'