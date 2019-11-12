Afghan President Ashraf Ghani says his government is ready to releaseThe prisoners are currently held at Bagram prison, Ghani said in a live press conference on November 12.The prisoners will only be freed if the Taliban in turn releases American Kevin King and Australian Timothy Weeks, who were abducted by the militants in August 2016, Ghani said."Our joint effort in tracing the two professors gave no result, and information suggests that their health and safety while being held by the kidnapping terrorists have deteriorated," he said.Besides Anas Haqqani, Afghan officials have said two other prominent Taliban militants -- Hafiz Rashid Omari and Haji Milli Khan -- are to be released.They "will be sent to Qatar under U.S. supervision," one unnamed Afghan official told RFE/RL.The deal could pave the way for peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.The Haqqani network was founded by the late Jalaluddin Haqqani, the father of Sirajjuddin and Anas Haqqani who died in September 2018.Kevin King (left) and Tim Weeks were kidnapped by the Taliban in Kabul in August 2016.The network is part of the Taliban and is known for carrying out brutal attacks in Afghanistan. The Haqqani network is believed to be based in Pakistan.According to Afghan officials, Anas Haqqani is an information-technology expert who played a key role in the network's "strategic decision-making" and fundraising.Hafiz Abdul Rashid Omari is the brother of Muhammad Nabi Omari, the former Guantanamo inmate who is currently a key member of the Taliban political office in Qatar.Operatives of the Afghan intelligence agency, the National Directorate of Security (NDS), arrested Anas Haqqani and Omari in the eastern Khost Province in 2014. Haji Milli Khan is the uncle of Anas Haqqani and was reportedly arrested by U.S. forces in eastern Paktika Province in 2011.The development stems from marathon negotiations between U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and the Taliban.He told U.S. President Donald Trump on July 23 that Islamabad would have "good news" soon about the two captive teachers.