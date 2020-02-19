© Agence France-Presse



Israel will extend the Gaza fishing zone back to 15 nautical miles and increase the number of travel permits from the Strip to 2,000, following a period of relative calm in the coastal enclave, Israel's military liaison to the Palestinians says.The military had restricted the permitted fishing zone down to 10 nautical miles and cut some 500 travel permits after weeks of regular rocket fire and the launching of balloon-borne explosive devices into Israel from Gaza.Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Kamil Abu Rukun says in a statement that these sanctions will end only if calm remains."So long as the quiet is preserved, Israel will act accordingly," he says.Though the rocket attacks have waned in recent days, airborne bombs have continued to cross the border, including the warhead of a rocket-propelled grenade that was found in the Gaza-adjacent community of Alumim earlier today.