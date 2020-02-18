© Reuters/Dylan Martinez



"Control over the assets of this company was obtained through a number of illegal actions, including conspiracy and bribery of officials. During the management of Yukos by the former majority owners, there was massive tax evasion, illegal withdrawal of assets abroad, money laundering, and other illegal actions."

A Dutch appeals court has reinstated an international arbitration panel's ruling that Russia should pay $50 billion in compensation to ex-shareholders of the defunct Russian oil giant, Yukos, overturning a previous court decision.The Ministry of Justice said the court had ignored the fact that the former Yukos shareholders were not "bona fide investors."The Russian Justice Ministry pointed out that theThe ministry added it will continue to uphold its legitimate interests and plans to appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court of the Netherlands.The arbitration panel had originally ruled that Moscow seized control of Yukos in 2003 by hammering the company with massive tax claims. It ordered Russia to pay former shareholders $50 billion in compensation.Russia challenged the decision, sending a detailed response to the Hague's District Court. It expanded on arguments about unlawful acts committed during and after the privatization of Yukos.In April 2016, the Hague's District Court overturned a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration ordering Russia to compensate former shareholders of the company that was once owned by oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky.In the summer that year, ex-shareholders appealed to the Hague Court of Appeal to reverse the district court's decision and restore the arbitral awards.A preliminary probe into the main Yukos case was opened in Russia in 2003. The oil company was accused of tax crimes and declared bankrupt by a Russian court in 2006 with its assets sold at auction as part of the liquidation process.According to the probe, Khodorkovsky scammed Yukos' minor shareholders, siphoning $51 billion to offshore accounts.The former oil tycoon was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2005 following a lengthy legal battle, which was increased to 11 years after a second trial ended in late 2010. He was pardoned by President Vladimir Putin in 2013 and left Russia for Germany, Switzerland, and then the UK.