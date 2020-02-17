© Christian Amundson/CBC



Testing veganism

The takeaway

Mmm, pizza

7 of 8 employees at AIM Medical Imaging Services completed the 30-day vegan challengeAfter a month of plant-based eating, it's finally time to order pizza.This celebration requires cheese. Lots of cheese."It's been a hard month," Sean Jensen said between gigantic bites of pizza. "But this is delicious."Dr. Raj Attariwala, who runs the clinic, says he lost eight pounds but it was mostly muscle.The employees at AIM Medical Imaging have access to the company's Prenuvo full body MRI scans, which allow them to measure the benefits of their diets in great detail.The team also had tests and analysis work done at the nearby medical clinic Preventum.Everyone lost weight. Most people saw improvements in their blood tests and visceral fat levels went down modestly.Most people found that meal planning was challenging and expensive.AIM employee Erica Ferreira says the positive is she learned a great deal about planning meals."I'll definitely think about what's going in my body a little bit more from now on," she said. "It was a good experiment."For Attariwala, who didn't make any changes to his fitness routine, the biggest takeaway from the experiment is the importance of working out."It's not just diet, it's exercise, too," he said."I'm going to try to eat less and move more."Around the lunchroom table at the pizza party, the discussion centres around how many foods appear to be vegan — such as breads or sauces — but actually contain eggs, honey or some other kind of product that comes from animals.Jensen says he absent mindedly ordered a cappuccino during the challenge and didn't realize he was drinking dairy until he had finished his cup."You just have to be so careful," he said."When you're out and you think of a place where you can just pick something up quickly, what can you get that's not yam fries?"Throughout the challenge, everyone also came to appreciate Vancouver's vegan restaurants and realized there are many delicious options.Jensen isn't giving up meat, and he's certainly not quitting cheese, but he plans to scale back on both."I guess you can call me a vegetarian," he said."A vegetarian who eats meat."