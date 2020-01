So what's the verdict?

The vegan diet is low in - or, in some cases, entirely devoid of - several important brain nutrients. Could these shortcomings be affecting vegan's ability to think?It was the late 1880s in the city of Rajkot, India. The meeting was to take place on the banks of the local river - and discretion was essential. Mahatma Gandhi, who was just a teenager at the time, hadn't told his parents where he was going; if they had found out, they would have been shocked to death.As it happens, Gandhi was having a picnic. And on this occasion, India's future national hero - and one of the most famous vegetarians in history - wasn't planning to dine on cucumber sandwiches. No, for the first time in his life, he was going to eat meat.As he later wrote in his biography , Gandhi was raised as a strict Vaishnava Hindu, so he had never even seen meat before this fateful day. But his picnic companion was a shady character with an unusual obsession - the idea that meat held the key to being physically and mentally strong.In the end, Gandhi braved the meat. It was as tough as leather.But though it's hard to imagine our ancestors choosing turnips over tuna, today it's a different story. According to the latest statistics, there are around 375 million vegetarians on the planet . In the West, veganism has ditched the hippie stigma to become one of the fastest-growing millennial trends; in the United States, it grew by 600% between 2014 and 2017. Meanwhile in India, meat-free diets have been mainstream since the 6th Century BCE On the one hand, recent concern about the nutritional gaps in plant-based diets has led to a number of alarming headlines, including a warning that they can stunt brain development and cause irreversible damage to a person's nervous system. Back in 2016, the German Society for Nutrition went so far as to categorically state that - for children, pregnant or nursing women, and adolescents - vegan diets are not recommended, which has been backed up by a 2018 review of the research . In Belgium, forcing a vegan diet on your offspring could land you a spell in prison.But on the other, if abstaining from meat had any real impact on our brains, you would think that we would already have noticed. So is it really damaging our intellects, or is this all just fear of the unknown?Ideally, to test the impact of the vegan diet on the brain, you would take a randomly selected group of people, ask half to stop eating animal products - then see what happens. But there isn't a single study like this.Instead, the only research that comes close involved the reverse. It was conducted on 555 Kenyan schoolchildren , who were fed one of three different types of soup - one with meat, one with milk, and one with oil - or no soup at all, as a snack over seven school terms. They were tested before and after, to see how their intelligence compared. Because of their economic circumstances, the majority of the children were de facto vegetarians at the start of the study.Of course, more research is needed to verify if this effect is real, and if it would also apply to adults in developed countries, too. But it does raise intriguing questions about whether veganism could be holding some people back.For now, the impact these shortcomings are having on the lives of vegans is largely a mystery. But a trickle of recent studies have provided some clues - and they make for unsettling reading."I think there are some real repercussions to the fact that plant-based diets are taking off," says Taylor Wallace, a food scientist and CEO of the nutrition consulting firm Think Healthy Group. "It's not that plant-based is inherently bad, but I don't think we're educating people enough on, you know, the nutrients that are mostly derived from animal products."One of the most well-known challenges for vegans is getting enough vitamin B12, which is only found in animal products like eggs and meat. Other species acquire it from bacteria which live in their digestive tracts or faeces; they either absorb it directly or ingest it by snacking on their own poo, but unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you look at it) humans can't do either.Another nutrient that's scarce in the typical vegan diet is iron. Though we often associate it with blood, iron also plays prominent role in brain development, and is essential for keeping the organ healthy throughout our lives. For example, one 2007 study found that giving young women iron supplements led to significant intellectual gains . In those whose blood iron levels increased over the course of the study, their performance on a cognitive test improved between five- and seven-fold, while participants whose haemoglobin levels went up experienced gains in their processing speed.It's surprisingly easy to slip into iron deficiency, even though it makes up 80% of the inner mass of the planet we live on. Up to two billion people are thought to have a shortage of the element worldwide, making it the most common nutritional inadequacy.Other common deficiencies among vegans include D3, omega-3, selenium, folate and iodine. Though the body can make D3 when the skin is exposed to sunshine, this doesn't make up for the extra that vegans are missing from their diets.Of course, some of these things can easily be acquired from supplements. But others are so obscure, vegans are unlikely to have even heard of them - let alone realise they could be missing out.For this reason, vegans tend to have less taurine in their bodies . No one has looked into how this might be affecting their cognitive abilities yet, but based on what we know about its role in the brain, Wu says vegans should be taking taurine tablets. "People can become deficient when they restrict their diets, because vegetables have no taurine content," he says.And yet: "It's a very understudied nutrient," says Wallace. "I believe we've only considered it essential [something you have to get from your diet] since the late 1990s."For vegans, the picture is likely to be bleaker still, since people who eat eggs tend to have almost double the choline levels of those who don't. And though the US authorities have set suggested intakes, they might be way off.In other cases, our understanding is even murkier.The latest nutrient in question is creatine - a white, powdery substance often found in fitness shakes. Its natural function in the body is to supply our cells with energy, so it's revered by gym obsessives as a way to improve their endurance.This has led scientists to wonder whether a creatine deficit could be holding some people back. For one study, researchers tested how the intelligence of vegetarians and omnivores changed after five days on supplements. "We found that the vegetarians seemed to benefit particularly," says David Benton from Swansea University, who led the research.In contrast, the omnivores were relatively unaffected. This hints that, unlike the vegetarians, they already had the appropriate amount of creatine in their brains.However, Caroline Rae, who led another study, says there isn't enough evidence to back taking creatine yet. It may come with unintended consequences, such as reducing the brain's ability to make its own - leading to "creatine withdrawal". "I've always hypothesised that it could be useful if you wanted to cram for an exam, but it would be interesting to see if people then got slower after they stopped."Finally, the brain largely makes its own supply, so it's not clear if vegans actually need any extra . Instead of being a major source, the creatine in our diets might only be used by the brain in "extreme" conditions, like when we're stressed.Nevertheless, Cofnas finds the potential creatine deficits in vegans disturbing. "It can make quite a substantial difference in your life, whether your intelligence is one standard deviation above the mean or two," he says, referring to the small-yet-significant intellectual gains made by vegetarians on creatine supplements."I think we need a lot more research into vegan nutrition and health," says Heather Russell, a dietitian from The Vegan Society. "As far as we can tell, it's possible to lead a healthy life as a vegan - certainly there are people who thrive on a vegan diet.""I tell people all the time, if you're going to be a vegan or vegetarian, that's fine," says Wallace. "I'm certainly not advocating against it. But there are 40 or something essential nutrients. So, I mean, it really would take a lot of research for vegans to get everything the brain needs," he says. Some nutrients that a typical vegan diet is low or lacking in, like choline, creatine, carnosine and taurine, are extremely bulky, so just taking a standard vitamin tablet won't be enough. Instead, they need to be taken individually.Benton agrees. "I'm sure that if you are knowledgeable, careful, and obsessive about it - and you have all the right personality characteristics to be this way - then it is possible to have a healthy diet as a vegan," he says. "But it is distinctly possible that you could have deficiencies."As for Gandhi, he eventually abandoned his illicit relationship with meat, and went back to vegetarianism. But his experiments with nutrition didn't end there. He also ditched salt, then went back to it, and attempted veganism - though after a bout of dysentery practically reduced him to a living skeleton, he decided that milk products were necessary, in order for a person to be healthy.Whatever the truth is, isn't it about time we found out?