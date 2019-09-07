© Getty Images

What does this study add?

So does it show vegan and vegetarian diets are unhealthy?

Has what people eat changed since this study started?

So what should go on my plate?

Eat at least five portions of fruit and vegetables a day

Base meals around higher-fibre starchy foods such as potatoes, bread, rice or pasta

Don't forget protein - from lean meat, fish, seafood, pulses, tofu or unsalted nuts

Include dairy or dairy alternatives

Foods high in fat, sugars or salt should be eaten less often and in small amounts