False logic and troubling consequences

Secondary vaccine failure, defined as waning vaccine-induced immunity that no longer offers protection

Mutation of the virus against which one is vaccinating, with the mutation plausibly triggered by the vaccine itself (vaccine researchers also allude to the problem of " genotype mismatch " between the vaccine strain and the wild-type virus)

Viral shedding that allows asymptomatic vaccinated individuals to transmit the vaccine strain of the illness

Importation of illness due to travel

Recurrent outbreaks of illness in vaccinated populations that, say Holland and Zachary, "scientists simply cannot explain"

Outbreaks in highly vaccinated populations

Real solutions

herd immunity does not exist and is not attainable

herd immunity does not exist and is not attainable

Herd immunity is a largely theoretical concept, yet for decades, it has furnished one of the key underpinnings for vaccine mandates in the United States. The public health establishment borrowed the herd immunity concept from pre-vaccine observations of natural disease outbreaks. Then, without any apparent supporting science, officials applied the concept to vaccination, using it not only to justify mass vaccination but to guilt-trip anyone objecting to the nation's increasingly onerous vaccine mandates.Apparently, herd immunity bullying sometimes works:In a 2014 analysis in the Oregon Law Review by New York University (NYU) legal scholars Mary Holland and Chase E. Zachary (who also has a Princeton-conferred doctorate in chemistry), the authors show thatIt is time, they suggest, to cast aside coercion in favor of voluntary choice.One of the principal arguments made by Holland and Zachary is that herd immunity is not achievable with modern vaccines. In part, this is because the underlying assumptions upon which herd immunity is premised are largely "irrelevant in the real world." These assumptions include the erroneous notions that all members of the population are equally susceptible to infectious disease and that all persons behave identically in spreading disease. In reality, many different factors shape patterns of risk and susceptibility to disease, including age and sex race/ethnicity and life circumstances, including stress . Although the NYU scholars do not mention it, a healthy lifestyle and naturally resilient immune system also matter, giving individuals the " upper hand " in encounters with pathogens.Hepatitis B vaccination offers one example of a disconnect between risk and policy. Whereas hepatitis B is a disease for which only a tiny portion of the U.S. population (mostly adults) is at risk, mandatory hepatitis B vaccination targets low-risk infants and schoolchildren, "selected for convenience."The authors also call attention to the problematic assumption of "perfect vaccine efficacy" that undergirds herd immunity, again noting that this assumption has "limited bearing in real-world conditions."The legal scholars' review discusses a number of other problems that make the theoretical concepts of vaccine efficacy and herd immunity highly imperfect in practice and, in fact, unachievable. These include:In the pre-vaccine era, children routinely got the measles — which even the most enthusiastic vaccine proponents recognized as a "self-limiting infection of short duration, moderate severity, and low fatality." These individuals, once recovered, confidently carried their natural immunity into adulthood without ever worrying about the measles again.There are numerous examples of this in the published literature. One example cited by Holland and Zachary was a 1985 measles outbreak in a Texas high school where 99% of the students had been vaccinated and 96% had detectable measles antibodies — the authors of the outbreak report acknowledged that "such an outbreak should have been virtually impossible." More recent studies around the world describe mumps and pertussis outbreaks in highly or fully vaccinated middle and high school populations, including in Belgium (2004), Korea (2006), the U.S. (2007) and Ontario (2015). The Ontario researchers perplexedly stated, "In light of the high efficacy of the MMR [measles-mumps-rubella] vaccine against mumps, the reason for these outbreaks is unclear."The authors also point out that current vaccine programs are failing citizens on multiple other fronts, including giving little deference to individual choice and bodily integrity and depriving parents of the "discretion to act in their own children's best interests." Holland and Zachary argue that the public health would be better served by policies that "take into account all the economic costs and health risks of vaccination," respect individual autonomy and provide vaccine consumers with complete information — recognizing that "prior, free, and informed consent is the hallmark of modern ethical medicine."