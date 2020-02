© Global Look Press 64

The death of TV presenter Caroline Flack has unleashed a furious backlash against the UK's tabloid media, with many accusing the newspapers of contributing to the 40-year-old star's tragic death.The former Love Island presenter was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday after taking her own life.The shock news prompted a flood of tributes but also a ferocious outburst of anger, chiefly directed at the Sun, the Mirror, and the Daily Mail.Flack was the focus of a barrage of tabloid stories after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend in December, prompting her to step down from her high-profile gig on the hugely popular reality show.The Sun newspaper was blasted for deleting a story about a Valentine's Day card featuring a drawing of the presenter with a message saying "I'll f**king lamp you."The hashtags #Don'tBuyTheSun and #CarolinesLaw trended on Twitter as people expressed their outrage at the newspaper and called for stricter regulations. A message carrying the hashtag from actor Hugh Grant racked up more than 60,000 likes.Author Matt Haig described it as "manslaughter via the press.""The media love ticking boxes and doing their mental health campaigns but fail to take any accountability when they impact people's health," he wrote.Popstar Niall Horan also waded into the debate, tweeting:Labour MP Ian Byrne for Liverpool West Derby added : "A despicable rag which continues to spread a daily message of vindictiveness and hate in its pages. If this country did what my city did 31 years ago, the world we live in would be a far better place for so many. #DontBuyTheSun."The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) was also criticized for pressing ahead with a case against Flack for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.Flack entered a not guilty plea to the assault charge and was released on bail ahead of a trial in March. In a statement released on Saturday night, her management company criticized the CPS for pursuing the "show trial" even after Burton said he did not support it.