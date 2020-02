© REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Compare that to how anyone even remotely associated with Trump has been treated by the long arm of the law.

After months of hearing that President Donald Trump must be impeached because "no one is above the law,"As his lawyers triumphantly announced on Friday, the Department of Justice decided not to press criminal charges against McCabe "after careful consideration" of the inspector-general's report that said he lied to investigators and leaked to the media."Based on the totality of the circumstances and all of the information known to the Government at this time, we consider the matter closed," said the DOJ letter. It sent waves of glee through the 'Resistance' establishment, which set up and propagated for years the 'Russiagate' hysteria aimed at removing Trump from office.Though he was fired from the FBI, McCabe was hired by CNN back in August, joining former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper - two other 'Russiagate' pushers - in the lucrative land of political punditry.Former campaign manager Paul Manafort was imprisoned over matters entirely unrelated to the 2016 election. Trump's first national security adviser, General Michael Flynn, was fired after just two weeks on the job and bullied into pleading guilty for "lying to FBI agents" (one of whom turned out to be Strzok) - which he is now contesting. Campaign aide George Papadopoulos went to jail because he made a remark about Hillary Clinton's private email server that was used to claim Trump was "colluding" with Russia. Political operative Roger Stone is currently facing the possibility of dying in prison for tripping into a perjury trap.Trump has done little or nothing to help any of his former staff or associates. Admittedly, Democrats and the media both shrieked "abuse of power" when he merely tweeted about Stone's proposed sentence being too harsh - showing once again that it's never about the what, only about the who/whom.The case of Andrew McCabe - and his boss Jim Comey before him - is the perfect illustration that there are people effectively above the law.Justice must not only be done, it must be seen to be done. There is a point at which restraint turns into stupid magnanimity On more than one occasion, Trump has used 'Game of Thrones' memes. If he actually watched the show from the beginning, he might remember that Ned Stark's naivete about the impartiality of King's Landing law enforcement ended with his head on a pike outside the Red Keep.