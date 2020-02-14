Puppet Masters
Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from occupied Golan Heights
RT
Thu, 13 Feb 2020 22:07 UTC
The attack reportedly did not result in any damage or casualties.
"The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan... and they were downed before they reached their targets," a military source said, as cited by Syrian SANA news agency.
The agency reported earlier, citing its own correspondent, that the missiles came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Israel, which usually does not comment on its bombing incursions into Syria, is known to have repeatedly struck the Damascus countryside, claiming it was targeting "Iranian positions."
Footage has emerged online showing the moment Syria's air defenses were engaged to take out the missiles.
A video released by SANA shows the system firing into the skies as the Syrian capital is plunged into total darkness.
The last time Tel Aviv rained down missiles on Damascus was just one week ago, forcing the Syrian government to activate its air defenses to repel the attack. While there were no casualties or damage reported as a result of the February 6 raid, the Israeli military endangered the lives of 172 passengers and crew aboard a Damascus-bound Airbus A320 from Tehran. The plane was in serious danger of being caught in the crosshairs and was forced into an emergency landing, the Russian military reported in the wake of the bombing, accusing Tel Aviv of putting civilian lives at risk.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from occupied Golan Heights
- Arrokoth: Secrets of farthest space object ever visited revealed by NASA
- Best of the Web: Hey, China-bashers! Maybe China deserves PRAISE for the way it's handling the Coronavirus outbreak?
- 'I receive direct threats': Russia's top diplomat in Turkey describes heated environment amid Idlib tensions
- Flashback SOTT Focus: The Malign Incompetence of The British Ruling Class
- Flick on the nose to Turkey: Syria secures entire Aleppo-Damascus highway - UPDATE
- 'He didn't even trust me with a pen!' Russian tycoon Deripaska rubbishes West's Putin money laundering accusation
- Vovan & Lexus target Bernie: Russian pair fake call from 'Greta Thunberg' in latest phone prank
- Tennessee lawmakers introduce joint resolution to recognize CNN and Washington Post as "fake news"
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Russian authorities investigate after photos emerge of Boris Nemtsov murderer allegedly enjoying prison 'feast'
- Michael Avenatti, aka 'creepy porn lawyer', found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial
- Russia urges Turkey against 'provocative comments' on Syria
- Russia seeks Canada's aid in probing 95-yo Nazi death squad member over mass murder of vulnerable children
- Italy's Salvini faces 15 years in jail following Trump-style legal circus aimed at killing off his popularity
- Clueless Mike Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival marketing team to help him "look cool" for primaries
- UK Left slams Labour Party leader candidates who call themselves 'Zionist' or sympathetic to Zionism
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- India plans to get new frigates from Russia while the US threatens New Delhi with sanctions over purchase of S-400 missile system
- Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from occupied Golan Heights
- 'I receive direct threats': Russia's top diplomat in Turkey describes heated environment amid Idlib tensions
- Flashback SOTT Focus: The Malign Incompetence of The British Ruling Class
- Flick on the nose to Turkey: Syria secures entire Aleppo-Damascus highway - UPDATE
- 'He didn't even trust me with a pen!' Russian tycoon Deripaska rubbishes West's Putin money laundering accusation
- Vovan & Lexus target Bernie: Russian pair fake call from 'Greta Thunberg' in latest phone prank
- Russia urges Turkey against 'provocative comments' on Syria
- Italy's Salvini faces 15 years in jail following Trump-style legal circus aimed at killing off his popularity
- Clueless Mike Bloomberg hired Fyre Festival marketing team to help him "look cool" for primaries
- UK Left slams Labour Party leader candidates who call themselves 'Zionist' or sympathetic to Zionism
- India plans to get new frigates from Russia while the US threatens New Delhi with sanctions over purchase of S-400 missile system
- In phone call, Zelenskiy and Putin discuss next Normandy summit, possible prisoner exchange
- Iran civil defence chief: Last week's cyberattack on Iran originated in US
- Trump: Bloomberg made 'stop and frisk' much worse for black New Yorkers, he'd be surprised if blacks support him
- 'As long as I'm president we will have 'mother' & 'father': Putin backs traditional family values once again
- Israel kills 4 Iranians, 3 Syrians in Damascus strikes, Netanyahu says maybe Belgium did it
- Boris de Gaulle is taking power in London: What the UK government reshuffle really means
- Trump: Bloomberg a 'mass of dead energy who does not want to debate' - 'Mini Mike' responds
- Independent Australian MP to visit Julian Assange after tabling historic petition in parliament
- Pompeo announces US rejection of UN database of Israeli settlement companies
- Best of the Web: Hey, China-bashers! Maybe China deserves PRAISE for the way it's handling the Coronavirus outbreak?
- Tennessee lawmakers introduce joint resolution to recognize CNN and Washington Post as "fake news"
- Russian authorities investigate after photos emerge of Boris Nemtsov murderer allegedly enjoying prison 'feast'
- Michael Avenatti, aka 'creepy porn lawyer', found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial
- Russia seeks Canada's aid in probing 95-yo Nazi death squad member over mass murder of vulnerable children
- Russia rapidly recovered from sanctions & drop in oil prices - British investment trust
- Islamic faith marriages are now invalid under UK law leaving Muslim womens' rights at risk
- Parisian mayoral candidate drops out of race after sexting scandal
- Army of tractors descends on Spanish city for mass protest
- 'Actually dangerous': Samantha Bee's denunciation of PragerU shows liberals still don't get the allure of the forbidden
- Kirkuk, Iraq: K-1 base hosting US troops struck by 2 rockets
- Israel-Palestine issue is glaring example of how some people have rights and some don't - Roger Waters to RT
- State endorsed police brutality and France's massive protests
- Video shows US Navy seizing Iranian weapons in Arabian Sea during "maritime security operations"
- Israel accused of torturing Palestinians after fatal bombing
- Wind turbine blades can't be recycled, so they're piling up in landfills
- Number of homeless schoolchildren in US is the highest in over a decade
- Irish MEP reprimanded for calling Venezuela's Guaido an "unelected gobshite" in EU parliament
- Corporate bosses in Delhi fall prey to honeytraps on gay dating app
- At least 5, including civilians, killed in suicide blast near military academy in Kabul
- Fossils shed new light on car-sized turtle that once roamed South America
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Arrokoth: Secrets of farthest space object ever visited revealed by NASA
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- New nanosensor detects cancer biomarkers in a single drop of blood
- Race, gender affect teachers' perceptions of students' ability
- Betelgeuse dimming, astrophysicists speculate on supernova potential
- 'Drone dome': Video shows Israel's laser weapon capable of blasting UAVs out of the sky
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- Unusually heavy snowfall in Kurdistan region of Iraq blocks border crossing, main roads
- Mexico's mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupts in nighttime explosion
- Strange animal behavior: Group of wallabies viciously attack four-year-old boy in Cairns, Australia
- Six-year-old killed by stray dog in Pakistan
- Japan is rattled by 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Fukushima
- Heavy snowfall, avalanches leave 21 dead, 7 missing in Afghanistan (UPDATE)
- Flake news: Big snow at Showdown, Montana - 28 inches in 24 hours
- Bolivia: Floods hit La Paz and Potosí Departments - up to 8 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- 209 mph wind gust recorded at California peak may have set record
- Australia: Floods in southern Queensland as rivers rise
- Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano erupts spewing ash 6,500 feet high
- Giant unexplained sinkhole continues to enlarge in Westonaria, South Africa
- Horse rescued from sinkhole in Maury County, Tennessee
- 7.0 - magnitude earthquake hits Kuril Islands near Japan
- Severe snowstorm kills 7, injures 80 in northern Iran
- Snow pack in Shuswap, British Columbia reached 130% of normal by end of January
- 4 dead melon-headed whales wash up in Trinidad
- Man dies following attack by his own pit bull terrier in Plainfield, Illinois
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Expert in Leaked Analysis: 'This is Just a Severe, Localized Common Cold'
- AHDB clashes with BBC over 'eat less meat' claim
- An Alzheimer's treatment fails: 'We don't have anything now'
- Cure for ALL viruses? Scientists claim they've discovered 'holy grail' which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- Richard (Bud) Veech, the unknown scientist behind the ketogenic diet, dies at 84
- Best of the Web: Did Coronavirus outbreak originate in a lab? Novel sequence in 2019-nCoV Virus genome suggests man-made cause
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- 5 things confident people don't do
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
- The elephant in the room!
Quote of the Day
I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo.
Recent Comments
They should recognize all MSM as propaganda outlets of the deep state and the oligarchs that run the country. But since he's part of the...
JFYI. I traveled through most of Italy. And we here in Croatia (atleast who cares) have huge issues with Italian fishing ships and their fascist...
Some people ''think'' with their mouths open! At this level, it is undesirable.
The German Queen of England known as the Windsors, which is merely a more English sounding stage name, is really a Mountbatten and also a Master...
And, on the good news front, [Link] Switzerland Halts 5G Rollout Due to Health Concerns, Widespread Public Opposition . +1 Overdue! RC
Comment: See also: