© Global Look Press /ZUMA Press/ Ammar Safarjalani



Syria's air defenses have thwarted a missile attack, intercepting several "hostile targets" launched towards the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media reported.The attack reportedly did not result in any damage or casualties."The hostile missiles came from the occupied Golan... and they were downed before they reached their targets," a military source said, as cited by Syrian SANA news agency.The agency reported earlier, citing its own correspondent, that the missiles came from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.Footage has emerged online showing the moment Syria's air defenses were engaged to take out the missiles.A video released by SANA shows the system firing into the skies as the Syrian capital is plunged into total darkness., forcing the Syrian government to activate its air defenses to repel the attack. While there were no casualties or damage reported as a result of the February 6 raid,. The plane was in serious danger of being caught in the crosshairs and was forced into an emergency landing, the Russian military reported in the wake of the bombing, accusing Tel Aviv of putting civilian lives at risk.