The Gas Station Attendant Act, introduced by Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park), "provides that no gas may be pumped at a gas station in the state unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station."
Proponents say the bill would create jobs. Critics say it would raise gas prices. The proposal comes after the state of Illinois doubled its tax on gas in 2019.
In a tweet, Lilly says the legislation "creates safety and convenience at the pump."
Comment: As Reason points out, using safety as justification for the new law does not fly:
According to a study from the National Fire Protection Association, there were 5,000 gas station fires per year between 2004 and 2008, which resulted in an average of two deaths a year and $20 million in property damage. That seems like a pretty small risk given that there were 117,000 gas stations in the country at the time. The number of gas station fires has also fallen dramatically since 1980, the NFPA notes, even as self-service has become more common.
There's also not much reason to assume that a gas station attendant who's responsible for filling up multiple cars at once is going to be more careful than individual motorists.
"It is not intended to pass as is," she added. "The bill seeks to create options for self-service, service by gas station attendant, and jobs. Input is valuable to shape into legislation the people of IL desire."
If passed, Illinois would be the second state with such a law. New Jersey is currently the only state in the country with an outright ban on drivers pumping their own gas. Oregon loosened its ban in 2018, allowing drivers to pump their own gas in most counties with fewer than 40,000 people.
The Illinois bill was introduced on Feb. 5. If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.