Drivers in Illinois would be prohibited from pumping their own gas if state lawmakers pass a proposed bill.Proponents say the bill would create jobs. Critics say it would raise gas prices. The proposal comes after the state of Illinois doubled its tax on gas in 2019.In a tweet, Lilly says the legislation "creates safety and convenience at the pump.""It is not intended to pass as is," she added. "The bill seeks to create options for self-service, service by gas station attendant, and jobs. Input is valuable to shape into legislation the people of IL desire."The Illinois bill was introduced on Feb. 5. If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021.