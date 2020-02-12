© Eugene von Guerard/WikiCommons/Creative Commons



doi:10.1126/science.abb2656

Long ago, four giant beings arrived in southeast Australia. Three strode out to other parts of the continent, but one crouched in place. His body transformed into a volcano called Budj Bim, and his teeth became the lava the volcano spat out.Now, scientists say this tale — told by the Aboriginal Gunditjmara people of the area — may have some basis in factThe study raises a provocative possibility, says Sean Ulm, an archaeologist at James Cook University, Cairns, who was not involved with the work. "It is an interesting proposition to think about these traditions extending for tens of thousands of years." But he and others urge caution, as no other stories passed down orally are believed to have survived that long.It's not clear how long the Gunditjmara have lived in the southwest corner of what is now the Australian state of Victoria. Until now, the oldest accepted evidence for human occupation dates back no more than about 13,000 years.But geologist Erin Matchan at the University of Melbourne says that in the 1940s, archaeologists reported finding a stone ax near the region's ancient Tower Hill volcano.Now, Matchan and her colleagues have dated those rocks and those of Budj Bim, 40 kilometers to the northwest. The dating method — which relies on the well-established technique of measuring the radioactive decay of potassium-40 into argon-40 over time — suggests both volcanoes formed about 37,000 years ago. What's more, Matchan says, the team reports this month in Geology. There have been no other large volcanic eruptions in the area in the intervening years that could have provided inspiration for the stories, Matchan says. Still, she stresses thatNunn thinks those stories might be about 7000 years old. The Gunditjmara story would be more than five times as old."We in the West have only scratched the surface of understanding the longevity of Australian Indigenous oral histories," says Ian McNiven, an archaeologist at Monash University, Clayton, who is also cautiously open to the story's deep antiquity.Damein Bell, CEO of the Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, says the Gunditjmara community welcomes the new study, which highlights the deep links they have with their country. "As with all First Nations around the world, our stories, heritage, identity and survival are connected to our traditional homelands and waters," he says. Bell says the Gunditjmara already suspected their story had been kept alive by their ancestors for a very long time, but they appreciate any scientific evidence that can provide a sense of exactly how long. "We're always amazed with ... new technologies that prove the brilliance of our ancestors."