The awakening for many Americans could be compared to that of actor Jim Carrey's character in the 1998 film The Truman Show. In that narrative, the unsuspecting star of a global reality television program came to the realization his entire worldview was formed within a bubble; a literal bubble that generated bubblevision in Carrey's character as all of those around (and above) him performed right on cue.
Truly, it feels like that now in America. The times have become surreal.
And there is a great percentage of Americans who still live within the bubble. They are everywhere: In the workplace, in schools and colleges and at restaurants and in bars. They vigorously debate each other on who would make a better president between Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, or Joe Biden. They LOVE the fact that Trump was impeached and consider Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and the Devil's butler (Chuck Schumer) to be American heroes.
Those in the bottom of the bubble are also concerned about Syria's chemical weapons and patriotically desire bombs to fall on Iran. Of course the pundits and politicians cajoling these played plebeians are all part of the act. The Establishment's middle managers know exactly what they are doing, and they know they'd have zero leverage if not for the dupes. It's why they use carefully crafted language to conceal their motives and lies.
There also remains the possibility of an even grander deception that involves Donald J. Trump directly, or indirectly. This prospect has caused many, including this skeptical blogger, to question if everything we are now witnessing in American politics is occurring naturally or if is there something else going on. In any event, it seems the ongoing left-right dialectics have become a diversion as the Surveillance State expands unabated.
Furthermore, it appears the Democratic Party is fracturing down the middle, with moderates to the left of us and socialists to the even further left. The warfare was front and center during the recent Iowa Caucuses. For the first time in 76 years, the Des Moines Register canceled the release of its "gold-standard" Iowa Poll after a respondent "raised concerns". Then an app caused a coding error that tarnished the Democratic Party results in Iowa on the day of the nation's first caucus. What were the odds of both of these occurrences happening right on cue? And the tech-firm behind the "screw-up" on Iowa's caucus day was run by "former staffers for Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign, Obama's presidential campaign, as well as Google, Apple and former DNC employees".
Obviously, the Iowa Caucus fiasco was rigged to diminish Bernie Claus while raising Joe Biden's stake to the minimum viability - because, just like in 2016, the Democratic National Committee will attempt to steal the election away from Sanders. Evidently, the Democratic Party elites still don't trust a socialist to win the U.S. Presidency.
Pass the popcorn.
And, by the way, isn't the following interesting:
- A gay guy who is running for president has the word "butt" in his name.It isn't ALL just made for TV, right? Because it really is happening, right?
- Operation Ukraine/Impeachment CIA "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella's surname contains the letters C-I-A and in the correct order.
- The name of the tech firm who "botched" the Iowa Caucus results (and run by former Clinton and Obama staffers) is called "Shadow, Inc"
- While, at every turn, a former reality TV star will "Trump" them all
Right?
In any event, like true versus false, or life versus death, or cold versus hot, perhaps Conservative versus Swamp Rat is a valid ideological construct upon which we can expound.
With that in mind, here are seven (7) facts that have become completely obvious since Trump's election in 2016:
1.) The Swamp Prefers Power over Justice
If The Swamp could be defined as the political establishment, the corporatocracy, globalists, elite bankers, and unelected bureaucrats or the Military-Industrial Complex - then those aligned with The Swamp currently would include:
RiNOs (Republicans in Name Only), Neocons, the Democratic Party, the Mainstream Media, the Loony Left, social media propagandists and censors, Marxists, liberals, globalists, elderly hippies, welfare moochers, unicorn chasers, transgendered bathroom rights crusaders, rabid feminists, rainbow chasing socialists, Black Lives Matter racists, Antifa agitators, Never Trumpers, Millennial snowflakes, and ALL who subvert the U.S. Constitution for their taxpayer-subsidized paychecks.Indeed. The value systems of conservative Americans are quite different than those of The Swamp. This is why words like "liberty" and "equality" and "fairness" hold separate meanings for each. In the example of the former, these concepts are the result of natural law. In the latter, they derive more from Friedrich Nietzsche's Will to Power; an idea for which the German philosopher also claimed was demonstrated in Darwinism as the Will to Survive.
Accordingly, the survival instinct can add entirely new dimensions to the consequences of political power and its inherently fictitious exculpation: "The ends justify the means". It's why The Swamp propagates the illusions of narratives over facts; and, in so doing, they have constructed a veritable panopticon of power - a literal bubble where We the People are constantly surveilled, enslaved by debt, and fed a steady diet of falsehoods and opiates; while being selectively censored on YouTube and Twitter, no less.
Pursuant to being tricked by FBI agents, Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to a process crime during Special Counsel Mueller's investigation in 2017. Just then former FBI Director James Comey tweeted the following Bible scripture:
"But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream" - Amos 5:24Paradoxically, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cited the same verse in the well of the U.S. Senate during the closing arguments of Trump's impeachment trial. Of course, James Comey and Chuck Schumer referencing Biblical justice is a joke because they know full well what they have done. But, to them, it's an act put on for the bubbleheads who swallow it all because they believe Trump to be a xenophobic, misogynistic, and racist hater.
Truly, The Swamp has manufactured its own "reality" in the bubble. It's why race and gender and sexual preference are prioritized over such lofty conceptions of constitutional law and due process. It's also why open borders and the phony presidential impeachment debacle have taken precedence over routing out corruption from the highest offices of American government.
For over three years, the public has been told President Trump is an illegitimate president because he colluded with the Russians to win in 2016. It was not true, but, in spite of the fact that Democrats actually DID conspire with foreign agents in the 2016 Presidential Election, the Russiagate falsehood was used by the same Democrats to win the U.S. House in the 2018 Midterm Elections so they could, in turn, launch a sham impeachment of the president in order to hack the 2020 Election.
Sadly, today, most Americans are more concerned regarding abortion rights, climate change, and racism than constitutional law and the collapse of longstanding American institutions.
Social Justice and Political Correctness are codes of faux justice that has subverted genuine law and impartiality in the bubble; it is how the New Morality empowers those at the top of the pyramid while enslaving those below. The system will never fix itself. Why would it?
2.) Deception, Legal Gimmicks, and Political Chicanery are Tools The Swamp Uses as Means to its Ends
As witnessed during the Mueller investigation following the 2016 Presidential Election, the Kavanaugh hearings before the 2018 Midterm Elections, and the recent Ukrainegate Impeachment circus prior to the 2020 Presidential Election, the Swamp Rats will say or do anything to achieve political leverage.
Just as a dirty-dossier was used to launch Operation Russiagate against Trump and his supporters, a "whistleblower" was used to launch the Operation Ukrainian Impeachment. Furthermore, Operation Ukraine's whistleblower complaint was most certainly crafted by Lawfare, LLC. - the same firm that has successfully indicted Team Trump for process crimes while successfully defending the likes of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Rice, Lynch, Strzok, Page, the Ohr's, Bill & Hill, et al.
Just as The Swamp delivered Judge Kavanaugh's alleged rape victims right on cue, so, too did they have Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, served up on a platter for a subpoena surprise in the waning days of their fading impeachment.
To be sure, the impeachment process in the U.S. House was a wholly politically partisan affair, and quite unfair - even to the point of refusing witnesses on behalf of Team Trump. Still, coordinated efforts to sustain the initiative were persistently availed: The Government Accountability Office (GAO) ruled that Trump illegally withheld aid to Ukraine as the House Democrats additionally released a "cache of notes and texts from Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
In fact, President Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon called for an investigation into "coordination between Congressional Democrats and members of the media" regarding the timely release of various last-minute impeachment "bombshells".
And just days before the final impeachment vote in the U.S. Senate, George Conway, the husband of presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway, projected the bias and fears of Lawfare, LLC onto Senate Republicans for not allowing John Bolton to testify. In an opinion piece, he wrote:
"Fear of Trump drives the actions of the spineless GOP caucus, as does fear of the truth, and fear of a partisan base to which none dare speak the truth."Yet, in Conway's brazenly partisan advocacy for the US Constitution, and truth, he failed to equally demand the testimonies of faux whistleblower Eric Ciaramella or unofficial Ukrainian lottery winner Hunter Biden.
See how that works? The Swamp remains consistently and completely shameless even as We the People are perfectly captivated by high slimes and intervenors.
3.) There are No Moderates in The Swamp
When all elected politicians represent bipartisan constituencies to varying degrees, then why are the Democrats always unified while a percentage of Republicans consistently strive to reach across the political aisle? Why? Perhaps because only some U.S. Republicans and ALL U.S. Democrats solely serve The Swamp. And, although the myth of moderates in The Swamp continues inside the bubble, the truth is that there are none.
Consider the recent impeachment trial of President Trump: The Senate Democrats, and Republican Mitt Romney, fully understand the high crimes of the Obama administration in Ukraine that were projected onto President Trump. They cannot deny the FISA abuse as outlined within Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report, the fact that House Manager Adam Schiff's office colluded with the "whistleblower" and then submitted weakly contrived articles of impeachment after a third-world sham process in the U.S. House.
Yet every single Democrat senator voted to overturn the presidency of Donald J. Trump. In so doing, they demonstrated their willingness to disenfranchise over 60 million American voters via illicit articles advanced by a kangaroo court.
Indeed. The allegorical curtain has been torn away, the wizards have been completely exposed, and, Dorothy, we're not in Kansas anymore.
Even Minnesota's first elected female U.S. Senator, Amy Klobuchar, as a Democratic Party presidential candidate, claims to be a Midwestern moderate - but she voted in the U.S. Senate to honor and uphold the impeachment fraud. And, certainly, that came as no surprise because she once fooled Judge Brett Kavanaugh when, early in his Supreme Court nomination process, he "expressed appreciation for the way Klobuchar asked probing but respectful questions"; just before she voted to ruin his life without evidence, of course. This, from a University of Chicago Law School graduate who later become a county attorney. But, obviously, not a moderate.
Because there are no moderates in The Swamp.
4.) The Swamp Desires to Disarm the American Public
As established in the paragraphs above, The Swamp seeks power over justice with certain fanaticism. In so doing, the Swamp Rats utilize deception, illusions, and political chicanery. Then what, you may ask, stands in the way of their ultimate goal of global tyranny?
One way to address that question would be to consider what has stalled their nefarious plans for America during the past two centuries. The answer, so far, has been the United States Constitution. Although it's been badly twisted and bent into its current shape, it has not yet been entirely broken. And why is that? Because the Second Amendment has, by and large, secured constitutional liberties against would-be tyrants and their encroaching totalitarianism.
So far.
But know this: The wolves are in the house.
In his 1991 book, Behold a Pale Horse, former United States Naval Intelligence Briefing Team member William Cooper warned of a secret initiative by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency whereby drugs and hypnosis were to be used on mental patients coerced into shooting children in schools.
The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the antigun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.Years later Cooper was shot and killed at his home in Eagar, Arizona while resisting arrest.
- Cooper, Milton William. (1991). Behold a Pale Horse, Light Technology Publications, page 225
Now consider the United Kingdom where, for more than a century, various laws restricting firearms were passed until handguns were completely banned in the wake of the 1996 Dunblane School Massacre. After 16 children were shot in that mass shooting, the U.K. passed the Firearms Act 1997 in order to save the children. Except, now, those same children can be knifed at whim in London and even incarcerated for verbally challenging the false precepts of the foreign religion behind such medieval barbarism.
And over the decades in America, mass shootings have continued to occur with certain similarities:
First, there is some sort of an active drill, either scheduled or ongoing, and then shots are fired, followed by eyewitness accounts of more than one shooter. Soon, the YouTube videos of those reporting on multiple attackers are scrubbed from the internet. Within hours, the murderer is reported to be extremely troubled, if not insane, and likely on psychotropic drugs, as several people claim they all "saw it coming", or, in some instances, saying they are completely surprised that the person they knew could massacre so many.Accordingly, manifestos and/or prophetic postings on social media by the shooter are revealed and, sadly, they are always discovered too late. Most commonly, of course, an AR-type weapon, handgun, or other semi-automatic firearm will have been used with the necessary large-capacity magazines. It is all quite convenient because these are highly coveted targets in the sites [sic sights] of politicians and globalists convening behind armed security on Capitol Hill or at the United Nations.
Finally, like the sun rising after a long dark night, the political establishment crows like roosters about "doing something" so "it never happens again".
In the aftermath of the Sandyhook shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, President Obama issued 23 executive actions and proposed 19 legislative actions. After the Virginia Tech shooting new rules were passed that allowed the Social Security Administration to provide information to the gun background check system of people with "mental disabilities". After Vegas and Parkland, it was bump-stocks and Red Flag Laws.
Following more recent mass events, such as the Isla Vista California, Gilroy Garlic Festival, El Paso, and Dayton Ohio shootings, the push for federal Red Flag Gun legislation has gained increasing bipartisan support. And if one wants to understand where it's all going, look no further than what is being proposed and passed in the Democratic-Party-controlled state of Virginia: Universal background checks, gun registry, limitations of AR-type rifles and large-capacity magazines, limits on the number of guns purchased over specific periods of time, and suppressor bans.
All of these measures are labeled as "common sense" initiatives by those deciding how We the People might defend our families in the bottom of the bubble. Common sense? For The Swamp, maybe.
In truth, incremental gun control measures are a spider's web of encroaching tyranny constructed by The Swamp and prosecuted by Lawfare, LLC; all in accordance to #'s 1, 2, and 3 above.
5.) The Mainstream Media Promotes the Propaganda of The Swamp
Be assured the deception, illusions, and political chicanery utilized by The Swamp would NOT be possible without the complicity of the handful of corporations that comprise the Orwellian Media. Not only does the Mainstream Media misinform the public, but it blatantly deceives the entire world. Truly, the election of Donald Trump has exposed the activist media to all but the most moronic of the morons stumbling around in the bubble.
Undeniably, The Swamp could be drained if not for the endless propagandic spin spewed forth by the modern-day purveyors of bubblevision. Just as the fictional Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's book 1984 rewrote history to realign it with Swamp doctrine and make The Swamp look infallible, it also promoted war hysteria designed to manufacture consensus; and unite citizens against whatever, or whomever, The Swamp deemed culpable.
Orwell's writings proved prophetic. Because, not only did the corporate media most recently promote The Swamp's false narratives behind the Russiagate and Ukraine political operations, it specifically targeted Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as modern-day incarnations of Orwell's infamous scapegoat, Emmanuel Goldstein. In fact, it has been reported that television networks spent "more than twice as much airtime on the Ukraine probe as they did on the Russia probe" and with "93% negativity toward President Trump".
Additionally, just before American patriots rallied in Virginia's capital to protest Democrat Governor Ralph Northam's draconian gun control proposals, the activist media breathlessly reported on the FBI arresting
"three alleged members of a white-supremacist group on federal gun and alien-harboring charges, amid growing concerns about safety surrounding planned gun rights protests in Virginia's capital..."Furthermore, as the propagandic press promoted "Hail Mary" bombshells meant to "jolt" Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, it also memory-holed portions of the president's address to the nation after the airstrike that killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.
Now, given that a U.S. President while addressing the nation on television for the first time since successfully killing Iran's top general, had blamed a former U.S. president for aiding and abetting the enemy - wouldn't you think that would be big news?
Mr. Trump didn't propose negotiations with Iran and fanned partisan fires in Washington by blaming the Obama administration for signing onto a 2015 nuclear deal that freed up Iran's access to billions of dollars, asserting those funds paid for weapons used in the attack [on Iraqi bases housing American and allied military forces].Yet many Americans who didn't see the address live, will never know.
The Orwellian Media's mission is NOT to inform the public, but, instead, its purpose is to propagandize the people. Its false narratives are undeniably designed to expedite the downfall of the republic.
6.) Identity Politics and Climate Change are the Twin Pillars of the New Religion
If Trump was elected on the twin platforms of immigration and trade, The Resistance has countered back with melanin, genitalia, and the weather.
Identity politics and the legislation of social justice policies have stifled the rights of free speech and freedom of association throughout the democratic nations of the western world. And they materialized as the result of language manipulation. Remember when gender used to represent male or female? Yet, in that example, the word "identity" was added after "gender" thus opening a verifiable Pandora's Box of Orwellian Newspeak.
Today in formerly free societies, men and women are forced to navigate Genderqueer and Non-Binary Identities, consisting of an entirely new lexicon including neo-designations such as Agender, Cisgender, Ceterosexual, Ceteroromantic, Demigender, Enby, and Epicene; just to name a few.
Political Correctness is a means of thought control in the bubble, designed to protect imaginary victims from the societal sins of xenophobia, sexism, homophobism, and racism.
And climate change is a means for global regulation and taxation.
The Swamp has implemented both schemes in order to unite the world via social justice and open borders illegal immigration. It works because many people in the bubble acknowledge the wisdom of loving others while caring for Mother Earth. Moreover, many others must believe in the new morality as atonement for their guilt.
It is a new religion. Or, perhaps, an old one with new names.
Nevertheless, the new morality has NOT waned since the election of Donald Trump. On the contrary, The Swamp has translated Trump into a veritable orange-haired devil in order to agitate the bubbleheads, thus breathing new life into the social justice movement. It's why Deplorables now think twice before wearing MAGA caps in public and why climate change has a new prophetess in Greta Thunberg®.
Advertising works best when emotions run high; because all consensus is manufactured in a bubble.
7.) The Technocratic Surveillance State Grows Unabated
In the wake of September 11, 2001, the passing of the Patriot Act, and the revelations of former government contractor, Edward Snowden, the concerns of Americans regarding violations to the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution have not mattered to The Swamp.
As a result of what became known as Edward Snowden's 2013 Global Surveillance Disclosures, American and British initiatives were exposed including PRISM and Tempora that revealed cooperation with governments around the world working in connection with multi-national corporations including Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, British Telecommunications, and Verizon. Moreover, backdoor data-gathering programs such as XKeyscore were unveiled along with other various ways by which government spooks could intercept phone calls, text messages, and private data from commonly used internet platforms like Yahoo.
Just as technological breakthroughs in computing and the proliferation of "smart" communication and entertainment devices gave rise to government spying, it was not a very large leap of understanding to see how easy it would be to blackmail and control not only citizens, but government administrators, politicians, officials, and even judges, around the world.
This is why Senator Chuck Schumer said the following in an MSNBC interview on January 3rd, 2017:
"Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you."Although Donald Trump appears to have survived attempts by the Five Eyes to take down his presidency, his administration has not slowed the development of the Surveillance State. Not in the least. There is no denying that "Big Tech is bigger than ever" and "the five most valuable U.S. tech companies now account for over 17% of the S&P 500, up from 11% in 2015".
As was written once in this blogger's most popular piece:
To the sounds of mouse-clicks, once free people have "accepted" the "terms" of their surrender and have forfeited their liberty in the name of convenience. Like buzzing insects, the citizens of modern societies are caught in silicon honey traps mortgaged with plastic and electronically powered via USB cable nooses wrapped tightly around their collective throats.And it doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to see where the trends are leading:
The Technocratic Powers That Be wield weapons far more powerful than any time prior in history and soon, people will wake up to realize the electronic buzzing sound ringing in their ears was not emanating from their own wings, but rather, it was merely the sound of drones over their heads.
"HOW CHINA IS ENFORCING THE CORONA QUARANTINE BY DRONE"
Conclusion
In truth, the charade is that all political theater plays out on a stage constructed by the surveillance state. It means, over time, selective pressure can be applied, at will, during the show.
And it is the best show on earth.
we'd be on World War 6 if he listened to his disgruntled former national security advisor, John Bolton, it was quite brilliant on several levels - the least of which was putting the Democrats in the position of defending a warmongering Neocon they used to hate; a civil-war era appearing Caucasian who the president fired, no less.
It was riveting bubblevision. No doubt.
And now, top GOP Senators have claimed the Horowitz Report actually misled the public and are demanding Attorney General William Barr declassify some footnotes. But, sadly, it will likely make little difference because television has programmed our generation into sheep. And social media has further progressed a percentage of plebes into robotic puppets in the bubble. They've been psychologically programmed for one world under power.
Although Trump may appear invincible at the time of this writing, ask yourselves who controls the helium to the biggest economic balloons. The stock market is the pressure release valve. But when the bond market blows, the USD is toast. And, as supply chains snap and the bankers foreclose on the world, there will be ever-expanding pain for everyone to varying degrees, as the earth exhales.
Therefore, all current global trends, including especially Coronavirus®, are about establishing control prior to the advent of a new order. Although the immediate future will be anarchy, out of that chaos will come order administered by technological switches and gates. And the future will be cashless because slavery is rooted in economics.
Until then, expect The Swamp to continuously spin electronic and digital visions like dreamweavers casting a cabled web of anima mundi over the earth. Be assured, they will propagandize the orthodoxies of human secularism and social justice on behalf of Earth's children as they anxiously await the arrival of Bernie Claus riding on his glorious unicorn down a vibrantly shining rainbow.
Pass the popcorn.
