- A gay guy who is running for president has the word "butt" in his name.



- Operation Ukraine/Impeachment CIA "whistleblower" Eric Ciaramella's surname contains the letters C-I-A and in the correct order.



- The name of the tech firm who "botched" the Iowa Caucus results (and run by former Clinton and Obama staffers) is called "Shadow, Inc"



- While, at every turn, a former reality TV star will "Trump" them all

1.) The Swamp Prefers Power over Justice

RiNOs (Republicans in Name Only), Neocons, the Democratic Party, the Mainstream Media, the Loony Left, social media propagandists and censors, Marxists, liberals, globalists, elderly hippies, welfare moochers, unicorn chasers, transgendered bathroom rights crusaders, rabid feminists, rainbow chasing socialists, Black Lives Matter racists, Antifa agitators, Never Trumpers, Millennial snowflakes, and ALL who subvert the U.S. Constitution for their taxpayer-subsidized paychecks.

"But justice roll down like waters and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream" - Amos 5:24

2.) Deception, Legal Gimmicks, and Political Chicanery are Tools The Swamp Uses as Means to its Ends

"Fear of Trump drives the actions of the spineless GOP caucus, as does fear of the truth, and fear of a partisan base to which none dare speak the truth."

3.) There are No Moderates in The Swamp

4.) The Swamp Desires to Disarm the American Public

The government encouraged the manufacture and importation of military firearms for the criminals to use. This is intended to foster a feeling of insecurity, which would lead the American people to voluntarily disarm themselves by passing laws against firearms. Using drugs and hypnosis on mental patients in a process called Orion, the CIA inculcated the desire in these people to open fire on schoolyards and thus inflame the antigun lobby. This plan is well under way, and so far is working perfectly. The middle class is begging the government to do away with the 2nd amendment.



- Cooper, Milton William. (1991). Behold a Pale Horse, Light Technology Publications, page 225

First, there is some sort of an active drill, either scheduled or ongoing, and then shots are fired, followed by eyewitness accounts of more than one shooter. Soon, the YouTube videos of those reporting on multiple attackers are scrubbed from the internet. Within hours, the murderer is reported to be extremely troubled, if not insane, and likely on psychotropic drugs, as several people claim they all "saw it coming", or, in some instances, saying they are completely surprised that the person they knew could massacre so many.

5.) The Mainstream Media Promotes the Propaganda of The Swamp

"three alleged members of a white-supremacist group on federal gun and alien-harboring charges, amid growing concerns about safety surrounding planned gun rights protests in Virginia's capital..."

Mr. Trump didn't propose negotiations with Iran and fanned partisan fires in Washington by blaming the Obama administration for signing onto a 2015 nuclear deal that freed up Iran's access to billions of dollars, asserting those funds paid for weapons used in the attack [on Iraqi bases housing American and allied military forces].

6.) Identity Politics and Climate Change are the Twin Pillars of the New Religion

7.) The Technocratic Surveillance State Grows Unabated

"Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you."

To the sounds of mouse-clicks, once free people have "accepted" the "terms" of their surrender and have forfeited their liberty in the name of convenience. Like buzzing insects, the citizens of modern societies are caught in silicon honey traps mortgaged with plastic and electronically powered via USB cable nooses wrapped tightly around their collective throats.



The Technocratic Powers That Be wield weapons far more powerful than any time prior in history and soon, people will wake up to realize the electronic buzzing sound ringing in their ears was not emanating from their own wings, but rather, it was merely the sound of drones over their heads.

Conclusion

About the Author:

Barely into the New Year, 2020 vision has brought many revelations into better focus, making several ongoing observations perfectly clear. Although there are those who've been watching the dots of The Matrix assemble into the big picture for decades now, the election of Donald Trump has increasingly exposed what was hidden in plain sight for so long.The awakening for many Americans could be compared to that of actor Jim Carrey's character in the 1998 film The Truman Show . In that narrative, the unsuspecting star of a global reality television program came to the realization his entire worldview was formed within a bubble; a literal bubble that generated bubblevision in Carrey's character as all of those around (and above) him performed right on cue.They are everywhere: In the workplace, in schools and colleges and at restaurants and in bars. They vigorously debate each other on who would make a better president between Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang, or Joe Biden. They LOVE the fact that Trump was impeached and consider Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and the Devil's butler (Chuck Schumer) to be American heroes.Those in the bottom of the bubble are also concerned about Syria's chemical weapons and patriotically desire bombs to fall on Iran. Of course the pundits and politicians cajoling these played plebeians are all part of the act.It's why they use carefully crafted language to conceal their motives and lies.There also remains the possibility ofThis prospect has caused many, including this skeptical blogger, to question if everything we are now witnessing in American politics is occurring naturally or if is there something else going on. In any event, it seemsFurthermore,with moderates to the left of us and socialists to the even further left. The warfare was front and center during the recent Iowa Caucuses. For the first time in 76 years, the Des Moines Register canceled the release of its "gold-standard" Iowa Poll after a respondent "raised concerns". Then an app caused a coding error that tarnished the Democratic Party results in Iowa on the day of the nation's first caucus.And the tech-firm behind the "screw-up" on Iowa's caucus day was run by Obviously, the Iowa Caucus fiasco- because, just like in 2016, the Democratic National Committee will attempt to steal the election away from Sanders. Evidently, the Democratic Party elites still don't trust a socialist to win the U.S. Presidency.Pass the popcorn.It isn't ALL just made for TV, right? Because it really is happening, right?Right?In any event, like true versus false, or life versus death, or cold versus hot, perhaps Conservative versus Swamp Rat is a valid ideological construct upon which we can expound.If The Swamp could be defined as the political establishment, the corporatocracy, globalists, elite bankers, and unelected bureaucrats or the Military-Industrial Complex - thenIndeed.This is why words like "liberty" and "equality" and "fairness" hold separate meanings for each. In the example of the former, these concepts are the result of natural law. In the latter, they derive more from Friedrich Nietzsche's Will to Power ; an idea for which the German philosopher also claimed was demonstrated in Darwinism as the Will to Survive.Accordingly, the survival instinct can add entirely new dimensions to the consequences of political power and its inherently fictitious exculpation:It's why The Swamp propagates theand, in so doing, they have constructed a veritable- a literal bubble where We the People are constantly surveilled, enslaved by debt, and fed a steady diet of falsehoods and opiates; while being selectively censored on YouTube and Twitter, no less.Pursuant to being tricked by FBI agents, Trump's former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to a process crime during Special Counsel Mueller's investigation in 2017. Just then former FBI Director James Comey tweeted the following Bible scripture Paradoxically, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer cited the same verse in the well of the U.S. Senate during the closing arguments of Trump's impeachment trial. Of course,because they know full well what they have done. But, to them, it's an act put on for the bubbleheads who swallow it all because they believe Trump to be a xenophobic, misogynistic, and racist hater.Truly, The Swamp has manufactured its own "reality" in the bubble.It's also why open borders and the phony presidential impeachment debacle have taken precedence over routing out corruption from the highest offices of American government.For over three years, the public has been told President Trump is an illegitimate president because he colluded with the Russians to win in 2016. It was not true, but, in spite of the fact that Democrats actually DID conspire with foreign agents in the 2016 Presidential Election,so they could, in turn, launch a sham impeachment of the president in order to hack the 2020 Election.Sadly, today, most Americans are more concerned regarding abortion rights, climate change, and racism than constitutional law and the collapse of longstanding American institutions.in the bubble; it is how the New Morality empowers those at the top of the pyramid while enslaving those below.As witnessed during the Mueller investigation following the 2016 Presidential Election, the Kavanaugh hearings before the 2018 Midterm Elections, and the recent Ukrainegate Impeachment circus prior to the 2020 Presidential Election, the Swamp Rats will say or do anything to achieve political leverage.Just as a dirty-dossier was used to launch Operation Russiagate against Trump and his supporters, a "whistleblower" was used to launch the Operation Ukrainian Impeachment. Furthermore, Operation Ukraine's whistleblower complaint was most certainly crafted by Lawfare, LLC. - the same firm that has successfully indicted Team Trump for process crimes while successfully defending the likes of Brennan, Clapper, Comey, McCabe, Rice, Lynch, Strzok, Page, the Ohr's, Bill & Hill, et al.Just as The Swamp delivered Judge Kavanaugh's alleged rape victims right on cue, so, too did they have Trump's National Security Advisor, John Bolton, served up on a platter for a subpoena surprise in the waning days of their fading impeachment.To be sure, the impeachment process in the U.S. House was a wholly politically partisan affair, and quite unfair - even to the point of refusing witnesses on behalf of Team Trump. Still, coordinated efforts to sustain the initiative were persistently availed: The Government Accountability Office (GAO) ruled that Trump illegally withheld aid to Ukraine as the House Democrats additionally released a "cache of notes and texts from Lev Parnas, a former associate of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.In fact, President Trump's former advisor Steve Bannon called for an investigation intoAnd just days before the final impeachment vote in the U.S. Senate, George Conway, the husband of presidential advisor Kellyanne Conway, projected the bias and fears of Lawfare, LLC onto Senate Republicans for not allowing John Bolton to testify. In an opinion piece, he wrote Yet, in Conway's brazenly partisan advocacy for the US Constitution, and truth,See how that works? The Swamp remains consistently and completely shameless even as We the People are perfectly captivated by high slimes and intervenors.When all elected politicians represent bipartisan constituencies to varying degrees, then why are the Democrats always unified while a percentage of Republicans consistently strive to reach across the political aisle? Why?And, although the myth of moderates in The Swamp continues inside the bubble, the truth is that there are none.Consider the recent impeachment trial of President Trump:They cannot deny the FISA abuse as outlined within Inspector General Michael Horowitz's report, the fact that House Manager Adam Schiff's office colluded with the "whistleblower" and then submitted weakly contrived articles of impeachment after a third-world sham process in the U.S. House.Indeed. The allegorical curtain has been torn away, the wizards have been completely exposed, and, Dorothy, we're not in Kansas anymore.Even Minnesota's first elected female U.S. Senator, Amy Klobuchar, as a Democratic Party presidential candidate, claims to be a Midwestern moderate - but she voted in the U.S. Senate to honor and uphold the impeachment fraud. And, certainly, that came as no surprise because she once fooled Judge Brett Kavanaugh when, early in his Supreme Court nomination process , he "expressed appreciation for the way Klobuchar asked probing but respectful questions"; just before she voted to ruin his life without evidence, of course. This, from a University of Chicago Law School graduate who later become a county attorney. But, obviously, not a moderate.As established in the paragraphs above, The Swamp seeks power over justice with certain fanaticism. In so doing, the Swamp RatsThen what, you may ask, stands in the way of their ultimate goal of global tyranny?One way to address that question would be to considerfor America during the past two centuries. The answer, so far, has beenAlthough it's been badly twisted and bent into its current shape,So far.But know this:In his 1991 book, Behold a Pale Horse, former United States Naval Intelligence Briefing Team member William Cooper warned of a secret initiative by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency whereby drugs and hypnosis were to be used on mental patients coerced into shooting children in schools.Now consider the United Kingdom where, for more than a century, various laws restricting firearms were passed until handguns were completely banned in the wake of the 1996 Dunblane School Massacre . After 16 children were shot in that mass shooting, the U.K. passed the Firearms Act 1997 in order to save the children.And over the decades in America,Accordingly, manifestos and/or prophetic postings on social media by the shooter are revealed and, sadly, they are always discovered too late.It is all quite convenient because these are highly coveted targets in the sites [sic sights] of politicians and globalists convening behind armed security on Capitol Hill or at the United Nations.Finally, like the sun rising after a long dark night, the political establishment crows like roosters about "doing something" so "it never happens again".Following more recent mass events, such as theAnd if one wants to understand where it's all going, look no further thanUniversal background checks, gun registry, limitations of AR-type rifles and large-capacity magazines, limits on the number of guns purchased over specific periods of time, and suppressor bans.All of these measures are labeled as "common sense" initiatives by those deciding how We the People might defend our families in the bottom of the bubble. Common sense? For The Swamp, maybe.In truth,constructed by The Swamp and prosecuted by Lawfare, LLC; all in accordance to #'s 1, 2, and 3 above.Be assured the deception, illusions, and political chicanery utilized by The Swamp would NOT be possible without the complicity of the handful of corporations that comprise theTruly, the election of Donald Trump has exposed the activist media to all but the most moronic of the morons stumbling around in the bubble.Undeniably, The Swamp could be drained if not for the endless propagandic spin spewed forth by the modern-day purveyors of bubblevision. Just as the fictional Ministry of Truth in George Orwell's book 1984 rewrote history to realign it with Swamp doctrine and make The Swamp look infallible, it also promoted war hysteria designed to manufacture consensus; and unite citizens against whatever, or whomever, The Swamp deemed culpable.Orwell's writings proved prophetic. Because, not only did the corporate media most recently promote The Swamp's false narratives behind the Russiagate and Ukraine political operations, it specifically targeted Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin as modern-day incarnations of Orwell's infamous scapegoat, Emmanuel Goldstein. In fact, it has been reported thatAdditionally, just before American patriots rallied in Virginia's capital to protest Democrat Governor Ralph Northam's draconian gun control proposals, the activist media breathlessly reported on the FBI arrestingFurthermore, as the propagandic press promoted "Hail Mary" bombshells meant to "jolt" Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate, it also memory-holed portions of the president's address to the nation after the airstrike that killed Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.Now, given that a U.S. President while addressing the nation on television for the first time since successfully killing Iran's top general, had blamed a former U.S. president for aiding and abetting the enemy - wouldn't you think that would be big news?Yet many Americans who didn't see the address live, will never know.The Orwellian Media's mission is NOT to inform the public, but, instead, its purpose is to propagandize the people. Its false narratives are undeniably designed to expedite the downfall of the republic.Identity politics and the legislation of social justice policiesthroughout the democratic nations of the western world.Remember when gender used to represent male or female? Yet, in that example, the word "identity" was added after "gender" thus opening a verifiable Pandora's Box of Orwellian Newspeak.Today in formerly free societies, men and women are forced to navigate Genderqueer and Non-Binary Identities, consisting of an entirely new lexicon including neo-designations such as Agender, Cisgender, Ceterosexual, Ceteroromantic, Demigender, Enby, and Epicene; just to name a few.in the bubble, designed to protect imaginary victims from the societal sins of xenophobia, sexism, homophobism, and racism.It works because many people in the bubble acknowledge the wisdom of loving others while caring for Mother Earth. Moreover, many others must believe in the new morality as atonement for their guilt.It is a new religion. Or, perhaps, an old one with new names.Nevertheless, the new morality has NOT waned since the election of Donald Trump. On the contrary,It's why Deplorables now think twice before wearing MAGA caps in public and why climate change has a new prophetess in Greta Thunberg®.Advertising works best when emotions run high; because all consensus is manufactured in a bubble.In the wake of September 11, 2001, the passing of the Patriot Act, and the revelations of former government contractor, Edward Snowden,As a result of what became known as Edward Snowden's 2013 Global Surveillance Disclosures , American and British initiatives were exposed includingthatincluding Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, Google, British Telecommunications, and Verizon. Moreover, backdoor data-gathering programs such as XKeyscore were unveiled along with other various ways by which government spooks could intercept phone calls, text messages, and private data from commonly used internet platforms like Yahoo.Just as technological breakthroughs in computing and the proliferation of "smart" communication and entertainment devices gave rise to government spying, it was not a very large leap of understanding to seeThis is why Senator Chuck Schumer said the following in an MSNBC interview on January 3rd, 2017:Although Donald Trump appears to have survived attempts by the Five Eyes to take down his presidency, his administration has not slowed the development of the Surveillance State. Not in the least. There is no denying that "Big Tech is bigger than ever" andAs was written once in this blogger's most popular piece And it doesn't take a whole lot of imagination to see where the trends are leading:It means, over time, selective pressure can be applied, at will, during the show.And it is the best show on earth.- the least of which was putting the Democrats in the position of defending a warmongering Neocon they used to hate; a civil-war era appearing Caucasian who the president fired, no less.It was riveting bubblevision. No doubt.And now, top GOP Senators have claimed the Horowitz Report actually misled the public and are demanding Attorney General William Barr declassify some footnotes . But, sadly, it will likely make little difference because television has programmed our generation into sheep.Although Trump may appear invincible at the time of this writing,And, as supply chains snap and the bankers foreclose on the world, there will be ever-expanding pain for everyone to varying degrees, as the earth exhales.Until then, expect The Swamp to continuously spin electronic and digital visions like dreamweavers casting a cabled web of anima mundi over the earth. Be assured, they will propagandize the orthodoxies of human secularism and social justice on behalf of Earth's children as they anxiously await the arrival of Bernie Claus riding on his glorious unicorn down a vibrantly shining rainbow.Pass the popcorn.