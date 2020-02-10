Despite its painfully low birthrate, mass immigration from the third world was able to drive the country's overall population increase in 2019. Last year, the Finnish population grew by over 9,600 to around 5.5 million as 18,000 more migrants came to Finland than emigrates who left the country, Finland's national broadcaster Yle reports.
According to figures released by Statistics Finland, about 2,000 fewer children were born in 2019 than the previous year. Finland's national fertility rate in 2019 marked the lowest ever recorded at just 1.35 children per woman - down from 1.40 the previous year and 1.50 in 2017.
The director of social welfare and health NGO Family Federation of Finland, Anna Rotkirch, has warned that considerable economic woes could be on the horizon for Finland if the trend continues.
"Economic predictions show that in 15 or 20 years we will have an extremely unfavorable population structure, if nothing changes," Rotkirch told Yle. "There is a large, looming challenge and economists are very, very worried. The dependency ratio will be extremely challenging, and it is estimated that we will need a tenfold increase in work-based immigration."
Unfortunately, Finland isn't the only country with a birth rate problem that threatens its nation's very existence. Today, the same trend can be seen in nearly every single European country.
As things stand right now, the average birth rate in the European Union is just 1.5 - well below the level needed to replace the native European population. Aside from Viktor Orbán's pro-family policy in Hungary which incentivizes Hungarian families to have more children, few other governments in Europe have taken any real action to properly address the problem.
For leftists and globalists on the center-right, it's simply easier to replace Europeans with highly fertile, cheap labor from the third world.
Comment: Like Hungary, Russia is also aware of the need to provide favorable conditions for families and, in turn, is providing "maternal capital" disbursements for families with two or more children. Having witnessed the deleterious effects of mass migration, to think that some are considering the 'need to increase immigration tenfold' seems like a suicidal trajectory for any country.
Despite this foreseeable future little action is being taken by many countries in the West, with infant mortality in the UK amongst the poorest is rising; life expectancy for the poorest females decreasing, and birth rates in the US and France have been shown to be falling year on year.
