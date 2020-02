we will need a tenfold increase in work-based immigration

Follow Arthur Lyons on Twitter

Births in Finland plummeted for the ninth consecutive year in 2019, dropping to a mere 45,600 and reaching their lowest level since the country's nationwide famine in the 19century.Despite its painfully low birthrate, mass immigration from the third world was able to drive the country's overall population increase in 2019.than emigrates who left the country, Finland's national broadcaster Yle reports According to figures released by Statistics Finland,Finland's national fertility rate in 2019 marked the lowest ever recorded at just 1.35 children per woman - down from 1.40 the previous year and 1.50 in 2017.The director of social welfare and health NGO Family Federation of Finland, Anna Rotkirch, has warned that considerable economic woes could be on the horizon for Finland if the trend continues.Rotkirch told Yle. "There is a large, looming challenge and economists are very, very worried. The dependency ratio will be extremely challenging, and it is estimated that."Unfortunately, Finland isn't the only country with a birth rate problem that threatens its nation's very existence. Today, the same trend can be seen in nearly every single European country.As things stand right now, the average birth rate in the European Union is just 1.5 - well below the level needed to replace the native European population. Aside fromFor leftists and globalists on the center-right, it's simply easier to replace Europeans with highly fertile, cheap labor from the third world.