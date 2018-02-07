© Philippe Lopez/Reuters



A three-year fall in the birth rate in France is threatening its title as Europe's most fertile nation, and government policies are being blamed.France has prided itself on policies promoting a high level of childbirth since the 1960s, and particularly in the past 20 years when populations in Europe have aged and shrunk."Is this the end of the French exception?" wondered Le Monde after the national statistical office released figures showing that. The rate for Britain last year was 1.87.The statistics office said the numbers were a delayed reaction to the financial crisis in 2008 because generous social and family benefits had cushioned a demographic impact noticed far earlier elsewhere in Europe. France has taken longer to recover than its neighbours.Some commentators blamed the decline on cuts in allowances, a reduction in tax advantages for families and falling subsidies for childcare that were imposed by the last government and are continuing under President Macron."It's obvious people aren't able to produce children when the government is making it too expensive for them," Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical left France Unbowed party, said.Gérard-François Dumont, a demography professor at Sorbonne University, said: "For 40 years, changes in the birth rate have followed governmental policies.."Life expectancy has risen to 85 for women, the highest in Europe, and 78.7 for men. The population is 67.2 million, keeping France as the second most populous EU state after Germany.