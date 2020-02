© Reuters / Benoit Tessier

Google has admitted some users' private videos were sent to "unrelated users" who downloaded data through its Takeout service for a few days in November -The search behemoth has quietly notified users of its Google Takeout service, which downloads a user's Google Data archive, that an unspecified number of their private videos ended up in random users' Takeout archives. The emails, sent a mere three months after the fact, are ominously vague, merely letting the user know that "one or more videos in your Google Photos account was affected" by the bug between November 21 and 25 of last year.Google concluded its 'mea culpa' missive with the advice to "perform another export of your content and delete your prior export at this time" - you know, in case you have private videos from another "unrelated user" lurking in your archive., and Google's claim that "less than .01 percent of Photos users attempting takeouts were affected" is only likely to irritate anyone who receives the email - clearly, they were affected, and don't need to be reminded of how unlucky they were. Knowledge that Google is depending on the honor system to ensure "unrelated users" delete the videos they didn't ask to download is especially unlikely to reassure anyone receiving the message.For some unfathomable reason, Google dropped this bombshell just a few days after launching a subscription-based service in which the user pays $7.99 per month to have the company pick their "best" 10 photos from the previous month and print them out on paper. Which photos are selected is largely left up to the software, but categories like people and pets, landscapes, and "a little bit of everything" give the user the illusion of choice.Press coverage of the new Google Photos subscription feature doesn't bother to mention whether there's an option to make certain photos off-limits to the software, in case a user is concerned about, say, their nude shots ending up in a photo album of "people and pets" destined for Grandma. Users can "edit the photos before they're printed," according to 9to5Google , but a user who believes he doesn't have time to select 10 photos himself is unlikely to take the time to vet those 10 photos for decency let alone taste.Google users must ask themselves if the "privilege" of having Google potentially train its AI on their memories is really worth $7.99 every month - let alone if it's worth the risk of embarrassing themselves when the photos they send to be printed inevitably end up including a racy shot or two.No less than Amnesty International has slammed Google's "surveillance-based business model" for weaponizing personal data and making submission to the digital Panopticon a prerequisite for accessing services as basic as searching the internet.