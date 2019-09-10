© Reuters / Stephen Lam

Google's Nest Hub surveillance system is constantly looking for its owner's face and technically can't be shut off, raising privacy concerns and questions about data misuse by the company that brags it toes the "creepy line."The Nest Hub, as its name suggests, serves as a "hub" for other internet-of-things devices like thermostats, surveillance cameras, and doorbells - which also come equipped with facial recognition, in case the user misses that feeling of being constantly spied on when they finally come home after a long day of surveillance outside.Surely Google learned its lesson after its Google Home AI voice assistant was discovered to be feeding audio of users' private moments to third-party contractors for "grading" purposes. The company couldn't possibly make the mistake of allowing that scandal to repeat itself, this time with video.Google admits it may "use your face data to test future features and recognition algorithms before pushing them to your device," CNET reported on Monday, citing a statement from the company, which also claimed "no pixels leave the Nest Hub Max" - except when they're "temporarily processed at Google from time to time to improve the quality of your experience with this device."Google will "occasionally use the images you provide during setup to generate a face model in the cloud for a couple of reasons" related to "improving product experience" and "motivated by the fact that we have more computing power available in the cloud," a company spokesperson told the outlet.