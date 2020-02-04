© AFP/Christophe Archambault

A 19-year old serviceman was named a suspect in the attack on a gendarmerie station in France, which took place after police received a threat of a massacre in the name of Islamic State.The prosecutor in the northeastern city of Metz, Christian Mercuri, told reporters that the 19-year-old alleged culprit joined the army in early December.The knifeman wounded a gendarme at the local station in Dieuze, not far from Metz, on Monday. He himself was shot twice by the same officer and hospitalized.Former convict Cherif Chekatt, who went on a rampage and killed five people in Strasbourg in 2018, was on terrorist watch when he committed the crime. Likewise, Salah Abdeslam, one of the masterminds behind the deadly 2015 attack on the Bataclan theater in Paris, had a long criminal history.Last month, a senior member of the Syrian Islamist militant group Jaysh al-Islam was detained after having entered France on an Erasmus student visa, according to AFP.