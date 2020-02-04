Comment: Update 13:00 CET
It turns out the 'jihadist' is a 19-year-old French military cadet...
The suspect was "a young soldier who was completing his two months of initial training and was on probation," Defense Minister Florence Parly confirmed on Tuesday.[...]
The prosecutor in the northeastern city of Metz Christian Mercuri told reporters that the 19-year-old alleged culprit joined the army in early December.
The incident happened at around 3:30PM. The officer retaliated with his tear gas canister before firing his weapon twice, the gendarmerie told AFP.
The attacker, who reportedly entered the barracks wearing civilian clothing, was injured in the abdomen and transported to Metz hospital.
While the gendarmerie said they are trying to determine the man's motives and whether the incident could be terrorism-related, a local prosecutor, Christial Mercuri, told a news conference that shortly before the incident, a call was placed to the police facility warning of a terror attack linked to the Islamic State militant group.
"We must relate the facts to a call received by the operational center of the gendarmerie shortly before, in which an individual declared that he was a soldier, that there was going to be carnage in Dieuze and that he was a member of Islamic State," AFP quoted Mercuri as saying.
The attacker had not been known to the French counter-terrorist authorities, nor did he have any criminal record according to local media.
Officials have not yet confirmed the severity of the attacker's injuries.