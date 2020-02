The project was really born out of desperation.



We were scratching our heads trying to figure out how we can shorten the time period so that the people who are on the streets tonight have a place to call their home as quickly as possible.

We all know that we need more housing units, that we need them quickly.



I truly hope we can replicate this model and partnerships at other sites in Denver.

Across the United States, sky-high housing costs, a severe shortage of affordable housing, and stagnating wages have shredded the social fabric of countless communities, driving increases in homelessness and long-term poverty.In Denver, Colorado, the problem has grown in pace with national trends, with one local study showing that at least 5,755 homeless people reside in the Mile High City.So when a Quality Inn and Suites located on a major road went up for sale, the president of the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless (CCH) saw the perfect opportunity to turn the former hotel into a place where unhoused residents could rebuild their lives.Parvensky told the Colorado Springs Gazette:Parvensky noted that many tenants typically can only pay about $100 per month, most of which comes from benefits such as disability payments.Each room will be equipped with a private bathroom and kitchenette, as well as such amenities as a bed, dresser, desk and chair, a mini-refrigerator, a television, microwave, and even a food pantry.Britta Fisher, the head of Denver's housing department, has praised Fusion Studios' "practically instant housing."During last month's opening ceremony, she told Denverite: